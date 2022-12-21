Gresham boys basketball stormed the capitol last week, earning wins and making its mark on a tournament that brought together some of the top teams across the country.
The Gophers finished fifth at the Capitol City Classic, an annual outing the week leading up to Christmas weekend at Willamette University in Salem. They had just one loss, and No. 15 Gresham (6-2) has shown it belongs in the conversation for top 6A teams in Oregon.
The four games in Salem were a close 93-99 loss to Texas powerhouse John Paull II High School; 87-35 over Canby; 78-56 over Sherwood; and finally an 81-33 victory over Central to hoist the trophy on the consolation side of the bracket.
The spotlight was on senior guard Esyah Pippa-White, who averaged 26.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. In the tournament opener he had a game-high 38 points, shooting 18-20 from the free throw line. In game two he again had a game-high 29 points on just 13 shots.
Gresham senior Scotty Riddle kept pace with his backcourt mate, averaging 18.0 points; while fellow senior guard Marcus McKinney averaged 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds. Junior RJ Alexander averaged 12.3 points and 2.5 assists in the tournament.
McKinney had a double-double in the opener with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and in the final game he flirted with a triple double with 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Riddle had the game-high 28 points in the fifth-place victory, while Alexander added 20 points in that win over Central.