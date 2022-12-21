Esyah Pippa-White

Gresham boys basketball looked strong at the Capitol City Classic

 PMG file photo

Gresham boys basketball stormed the capitol last week, earning wins and making its mark on a tournament that brought together some of the top teams across the country.

The Gophers finished fifth at the Capitol City Classic, an annual outing the week leading up to Christmas weekend at Willamette University in Salem. They had just one loss, and No. 15 Gresham (6-2) has shown it belongs in the conversation for top 6A teams in Oregon.