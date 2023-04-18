Five talented East Multnomah County hoopers were named to the annual all-state lists.
The 2022-23 Oregon High School 6A Teams, which are selected by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association, included a quartet of Bruins and a Gopher.
Barlow seniors Kennedie Shuler and Annie Koenig were named to the girls first and second team respectively; while Barlow sophomore Jalen Atkins was named to the boys first team, Gresham senior Esyah Pippa-White to the second team; and Barlow sophomore Mason Bierbrauer to the honorable mention squad.
The recognition serves as a punctuation to what was a strong basketball showing for both schools.
Shuler and Koenig powered the Barlow girls basketball to a fifth place finish in state on the heels of ending runners up in their penultimate season. Shuler was named the Mt. Hood Conference’s co-player of the year and averaged 18.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 4.5 SPG; while Koenig notched 16.7 PPG, 3.5 APG, 46.0 3P%.
Both Barlow boys — Atkins and Bierbrauer — will return as some of the top players in the conference after the Bruin boys also placed fifth at the state tournament. Atkins, the conference player of the year, averaged 24.0 PPG, 3.5 APG, 50.0 3P%; and Bierbrauer had 15.2 PPG and 5 RPG.
Pippa-White capped his illustrious career by leading Gresham to a fourth place finish at state. The illustrious guard, and former conference player of the year, who has been heaped with accolades and records in his four years as a Gopher, ended with a team-high 23.8 PPG and second-straight first-team all-conference nod.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
Reporter
