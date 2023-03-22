In the bottom of the sixth inning, in a game in which defense had reigned supreme, one of Barlow softball’s captains and team leaders stepped up to the plate.
Junior Morgan Calcagno nailed a solo-shot home run to secure a 2-1 victory over visiting Putnam Wednesday, March 22.
“I was focusing on putting the ball in play, I wanted to swing hard,” Calcagno said.
“It feels awesome, I love winning, it’s the best part about the game,” she added with a smile.
Even as the bats were quiet early, the Barlow defense was stifling throughout the evening. Leading the way was sophomore pitcher Peyton Trickel, who was a steadying force in the circle against Putnam.
“She threw phenomenal, helping us be able to come through in the end,” said Barlow Coach Rob Gehrke. “Our goal every year is to win a League title, so these games are huge because we face some pretty good competition in preseason every year.”
“(Peyton) held us in there, she is our rock,” Calcagno added. “When we are struggling, she keeps us going.”
After the win Barlow was joined on the field by a team of young softballers. The Bruins signed balls, took photos, and chatted with the kids about what being a high school athlete is all about.
“I love it, that is the key to any good program, the youth,” Coach Gehrke said. “I have time for those kids any time they need it.”
“They look at us with googly eyes, it’s so funny,” Calcagno added with a laugh.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.