Barlow boys basketball’s make-or-break moment in the second round of playoffs came midway through the third quarter, as the team’s young sophomore star was sent back to the bench with his fourth foul.
It was a frustrating blow for the No. 2 Bruins, as guard Jalen Atkins had been stroking it throughout the first period against No. 15 Sherwood. Barlow had looked like it would notch a runaway, up 17-7 with 11 points from Atkins, before the foul trouble stoked a simmering comeback.
But the Bruins proved they have the chops to power past adversity, never allowing the visitors to get within an eight-point deficit. One of the highlights off the bench was senior forward Jake Stump, who had an electric third quarter with 7 points, including a pair of roaring three-pointers.
“Before the game I was praying during the National Anthem, and I just felt like something special was going to happen,” Stump said with a smile. “I thank God for all he blessed me with, especially with this being my last time playing on this court.”
“I went out with a bang,” he added.
Barlow beat Sherwood 81-73 Saturday evening, March 4, in the second round of the 2022-23 6A Boys Basketball State Championships.
“It really feels good, especially after how last season ended losing in the second round and coming short of Chiles,” said senior forward Nate Forrar. “We knew we needed to get good shots tonight.”
For Barlow senior Jahvari Martino and Atkins both had a team-high 20 points; Forrar scored 14 points; and sophomore forward Mason Bierbrauer added 11 points.
For Sherwood senior guard Jared Sucher scored a team-high 20 points; senior wing Matthew Verkamp had 17 points; and senior guard Breyan Kelly added 16 points.
As Barlow got frustrated by the calls, the Bowman began chipping away at the deficit in the second quarter, heading into the break on a 13-3 run. But the Bruins maintained that lead, and in the late game, with the Bowman trying to play catch up, Atkins made 7-8 from the line.
“We rebounded really well and found the open shooters,” Stump said. “On defense we had to keep moving our feet.”
The final home game was a special one for the seniors.
“Barlow is a family,” Forrar said. “I’ve had injuries during my time here, and my teammates always pick me back up.”
“At the start of the season (Coach Tom Johnson) told us we couldn’t lose those early ones — that is what sunk us last year getting the lower seed and having a tougher route,” Stump added. “We worked hard and won the games we were supposed to early, so that we could get to this point.”
Next Barlow will play No. 7 Mountainside Thursday, March 9, for the state quarterfinals at University of Portland’s Chiles Center.