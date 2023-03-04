Barlow boys basketball’s make-or-break moment in the second round of playoffs came midway through the third quarter, as the team’s young sophomore star was sent back to the bench with his fourth foul.

It was a frustrating blow for the No. 2 Bruins, as guard Jalen Atkins had been stroking it throughout the first period against No. 15 Sherwood. Barlow had looked like it would notch a runaway, up 17-7 with 11 points from Atkins, before the foul trouble stoked a simmering comeback.