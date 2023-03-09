In the midst of facing an “anyone but” defense, Barlow’s star sophomore guard had to get creative and find a second gear in a playoff game that required two extra frames.
After some early frustrations, including uncharacteristic misses from deep, the Bruins’ go-man Jalen Atkins dialed in the range against an upset-minded Mountainside, who wouldn’t let the contest end after twice sending it to extra periods of overtime with late makes from senior post Jaylin Ormond and senior guard Blake Thune.
But those extra minutes were a boon for Atkins and his hot hand. He scored the first five points of overtime for Barlow, and then in the second OT period calmly hit his free throws to keep the Mavericks at arms-length. In all he notched a team-high 31 points.
“You have to flush the misses away,” Atkins said.
“Jalen is one of the most clutch players I have ever coached, he is tough mentally,” added Barlow Coach Tom Johnson, citing the four times this season his youngster has had game-winners.
In the end No. 2 Barlow won the overtime nightcap 73-72 over No. 7 Mountainside Thursday, March 9, in the 2022-23 Boys Basketball State Tournament quarterfinals at University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
“All of our guys made plays, not just me,” Atkins said. “We worked hard for this win as a team.”
“It feels great — this was my first time playing (at Chiles),” added Barlow senior guard Jahvari Martino. “But you can’t hold onto a win like this, we have to look ahead.”
The double overtime nearly wasn’t after a shot at the death of regulation from the Maverick’s own star sophomore, guard Brayden Boe. With 9 seconds on the clock, Mountainside stole the ball and flipped it out to Boe, who barely missed a rising floater off the front of the rim.
“We haven’t seen a player like Boe this season, all night we tried to chase after him, but he is tough,” Johnson said.
Boe had a game-high 35 points, with 9 assists and 8 rebounds.
“That boy is a problem, he knows how to play,” Atkins said of his Mountainside counterpart.
Again it looked like Barlow would escape with the win late in the first overtime, after senior guard Cole Patrick made a free throw to push the lead 64-61. But on the other end Thune made his shot to send it to one final frame.
Tired legs opened things up in the second overtime. Atkins scored a layup, Mountainside sophomore Patrick Reyes retook the lead with a corner three, only for Barlow senior Nate Forrar to haul in an offensive rebound and paint score.
“Down the stretch we ran the high pick-and-roll with Jalen — just trying to find whatever plays were working,” Martino said.
Both Forrar and fellow Barlow big, sophomore Mason Bierbauer, made key plays down the stretch, with hard-fought rebounds. One of the highlights came with 35 seconds on the clock, as Forrar turned down a corner three to slip a pass to Bierbauer for the higher-percentage look at the rim. That made it 72-69 in Barlow’s favor.
“They are difference makers, those dudes are dogs, they compete,” Atkins said of his teammates.
On the other end the Bruins intentionally fouled up three to send Boe to the line for a pair of free throws, who missed the second.
“I’m old school, but I need to step into that mindset more,” Johnson said with a laugh of the analytics-approved strategy.
The nail in the coffin was a late free throw make from Bierbrauer, with Mountainside missing a pair of good looks from three that avoided a triple overtime.
For Barlow, Atkins had a team-high 31 points, 4 rebounds and 7 steals; Bierbrauer had 16 points and 7 rebounds; and Martino had 16 points (6-12 FG) and 4 rebounds.
For Mountainside, Ormond had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds; and Thune notched 13 points.
“We made our hometown happy tonight,” Martino said.
Next up for Barlow is the reigning champion No. 3 Tualatin in the semifinals Friday night, March 10. For the Timberwolves it will be a stab at vengeance after the Bruins beat them earlier in the season on an Atkins game-winner.
“We know Tualatin is going to come out hungry — but we are just as hungry,” Atkins said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.