In the midst of facing an “anyone but” defense, Barlow’s star sophomore guard had to get creative and find a second gear in a playoff game that required two extra frames.

After some early frustrations, including uncharacteristic misses from deep, the Bruins’ go-man Jalen Atkins dialed in the range against an upset-minded Mountainside, who wouldn’t let the contest end after twice sending it to extra periods of overtime with late makes from senior post Jaylin Ormond and senior guard Blake Thune.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.