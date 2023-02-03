Stopping Barlow High School boys basketball from scoring isn’t any easy task, just ask league rival Gresham about that.
The Bruins took it to the Gophers on Friday night in Barlow’s home gym with a 91-72 win that saw the Bruins lead the entire way.
Gresham (14-4, 6-2 MHC) came as close as nine points once the big lead was built for Barlow (15-4, 8-0 MHC) when the Gophers got the difference to nine late in the second quarter.
But a lineup that includes shooters and slashers at all five positions for Barlow was ultimately too much to defend for 32 minutes.
“All of us are scoring all the time,” Barlow sophomore Mason Bierbrauer said. “Some shots weren’t going down for us in the first half, but it’s fine. Everyone was getting layups, everyone was knocking down shots and we ended up putting up 91, so good game for them, everyone was scoring.”
If scoring 19 points in the first quarter is an example of the Bruins not hitting shots then that’s a problem for the opposing team.
Barlow led 19-10 after the first frame thanks to sophomore star Jalen Atkins putting up six points, including a four-point play in the middle of the first.
Gresham senior Esyah Pippa-White is one of the best in the 2023 class, and he showed it Friday night as well, starting off scoring eight points in the first frame to keep Gresham close.
The second quarter kept things close with Scotty Riddle getting hot for Gresham along with Nate Gilkey scoring six points with two offensive boards.
However, Atkins went back to work with six more points to go into the break leading the Bruins with 12 points and a 37-25 lead.
“It’s great, he handles the ball so well,” Bierbrauer said of playing with Atkins. “He passes whenever he needs to, talented guy. I’ve been playing with him since the fifth grade, it’s always fun.”
The third quarter is what proved to be the final dagger when Barlow put up 30 points in the frame alone, nine coming from Atkins as he started attacking the basket for easy layups or getting to the free throw line.
Bierbrauer had himself a solid night as well though, the biggest quarter being the third when he scored eight points along with a couple rebounds.
Add in a big 3-pointer from junior Cole Patrick and the Bruins simply couldn’t be slowed down in the third.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are pretty savvy with basketball,” Barlow head coach Tom Johnson said. “Jalen and Mason have been solid all year for us and Cole Patrick has really played well for us the last five or six games for us as well.”
The third quarter put Barlow ahead 67-44 while Pippa-White had to miss the last two minutes of the third in foul trouble.
Gresham certainly wasn’t going to throw in the towel though as Riddle came out hot, as did Ulises Gutuerrez-Guzman as the two combined for 16 points in the fourth.
Pippa-White got back into the game and scored 12 points in the final frame as well.
But once again, the Bruins were on the attack behind Atkins, who scored another 10 points by going 6 for 6 from the free throw line.
“We got a lot of guys that can take their guy off the dribble, and we also have a lot of shooters,” Patrick said. “So when you help off enough, that’s when we open up the corner. And if we just trust each other, we get open looks and we can all hit them.”
Gresham could only cut the lead down to 16 in the fourth as the balanced attack of Barlow always found a way to the bottom of the net when it needed to in order to slow the Gophers’ momentum.
Atkins finished the night with 31 points and eight rebounds to lead Barlow. Bierbrauer had 18 points, Patrick had 11 and senior Nate Forrar had 15.
For Gresham, Pippa-White also had 31 points. Riddle scored 18 and Gutuerrez-Guzman pitched in 13.
The win gives Barlow a two-game lead in the Mt. Hood Conference as the Bruins already beat Gresham 62-60 earlier this season and Central Catholic is sitting at 6-2 with losses to Barlow and Gresham.
However, there’s no nights off in the Mt. Hood as seven of the eight teams in the league are currently playoff teams. And Bierbrauer knows that two wins over Gresham is nice, but there’s plenty of work still to do.
“We just gotta keep going up and stay solid,” Bierbrauer said. “We played against David Douglas and they were on us for a little bit, but we pushed ahead. We just can’t overlook anybody, we got to stay solid in every aspect.”
