Open Door Boys Basketball

Open Door Christian Academy boys basketball finished 4th in the 2022-23 1A Boys Basketball State Championships. 

 Christopher Keizur

A small 1A basketball program in the rural outskirts of Troutdale found itself steeped in history this postseason, as a group of talented seniors playing together since the 5th Grade secured the school’s first-ever boys playoffs win during a deep run into state.

No. 3 Open Door Christian Academy boys basketball, representing The Valley 10 League, finished 4th in the 2022-23 1A Boys Basketball State Championships held in Baker City.