A small 1A basketball program in the rural outskirts of Troutdale found itself steeped in history this postseason, as a group of talented seniors playing together since the 5th Grade secured the school’s first-ever boys playoffs win during a deep run into state.
No. 3 Open Door Christian Academy boys basketball, representing The Valley 10 League, finished 4th in the 2022-23 1A Boys Basketball State Championships held in Baker City.
In the Huskies final game of the tournament Saturday, March 4, they lost 70-57 to No. 5 North Douglas after coming just shy of the championship game. In that third-fourth bout a trio of seniors scored in the double digits. Isaiah Wolcott had a team-high 16 points; Jason Kovalchuk scored 15 points; and Isaac Van Vleet added 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Their opening round game in the tournament, a 75-42 blowout over No. 30 Four Rivers, was the second-ever playoff win in school history. The boys followed in the footsteps of the volleyball team, who claimed Open Door’s first playoff win in more than 40 years of existence last fall. They turned around and beat No. 14 Bonanza 71-46 in the second round.
“We don’t want to walk away with any regrets,” said Open Door Coach Michael Tompkins after the second-round win.
The quarterfinals was an overtime victory for the Huskies as they outlasted No. 11 Union 59-55 in a contest with eight ties and six lead changes. Bobcats junior Tee Ledbetter scored 38 points and 10 rebounds in the loss, but his split pair of free throws led to the extra minutes and Open Door win.
The Huskies then lost in the semifinals to No. 10 Crosshill Christian 51-48. The normally sharp-shooting squad struggled to find the range, going 8-29 3PT (27.6%). It was an easy out, as Open Door tied the game 46-46 on a three-pointer from Van Vleet with 3:34 on the clock after trailing most of the way. But a quick flurry of scores from the Eagles sealed the upset.