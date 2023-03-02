Isaac Van Vleet

Open Door’s Isaac Van Vleet is one of five seniors who have been playing together since the 5th grade.

It took extra time and an all hands on deck defensive approach against an opposing offensive showcase, but No. 3 Open Door boys basketball was able to survive a ferocious upset bid to claim a quarterfinals win Thursday, March 2, in the 2022-23 1A Boys Basketball State Championships at Baker High School.

The Huskies outlasted No. 11 Union, who made it difficult in a back-and-forth contest with eight ties and six lead changes. For the Bobcats the star was junior forward Tee Ledbetter, who had a double-double with 38 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. But it was his split pair of free throws that gave Open Door a chance to take back the lead in overtime.