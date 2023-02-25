Before the season began, Open Door Christian Academy boys basketball gathered to write out some lofty goals — go undefeated in The Valley 10 League play; win the district tournament; earn a spot in the quarterfinals in Baker City in the state playoffs.
On all accounts it has been a success.
“We have accomplished all of those goals,” said Open Door Coach Michael Tompkins. “I’m really happy for the guys, I wanted this really badly for them.”
This is a Huskies program undaunted by history and playing with something to prove. Last year they just missed out on state, losing in the district tourney down three starters with injuries. That stung.
“Last year was heartbreaking,” Tompkins said.
But this veteran group has roared back. Their opening round game in the 2023 1A State Tournament, a 75-42 blowout over No. 30 Four Rivers, was the second-ever playoff win in school history. The boys followed in the footsteps of the volleyball team, who claimed Open Door’s first playoff win in more than 40 years of existence last fall.
Not willing to rest on their laurels, No. 3 Open Door came back to win the second round, besting No. 14 Bonanza 71-46 to earn a spot in the quarterfinals in Baker City.
“We knew we had four quarters to win tonight,” said senior forward Isaac Van Vleet. “Our strength is our unity, we have been playing together for years.”
“It feels amazing to be going to Baker,” Van Vleet added.
It was a talented Bonanza that the Huskies were able to beat. The two met in early December, with the Antlers erasing a 13-point lead in the second half. Open Door was able to hold on in the preseason for a 5-point win.
This time around it wasn’t as close.
“It was huge the way we were able to win tonight,” Tompkins said. “It was important to get that 30-point lead for a running clock in the fourth.”
For Open Door it was a balanced attack, with five players scoring in the double digits. Van Vleet had 14 points, with 4 three-pointers; junior center Owen Pollard also had 14 points; junior guard Preston Tompkins scored 13 points; senior guard Jason Kovalchuk netted 12 points; and senior Isaiah Wolcott added 12 points.
“There is no momentum happening with this team, we have been this good all year,” Tompkins said.
For Bonanza senior forward Allen Hill had a game-high 19 points; senior point guard William Kness added 10 points; and sophomore guard Victor Gonzalez scored 9 points.
From the jump the Huskies looked comfortable. They outscored the visitors 21-9 in the first quarter, slinging the ball around the court to open shooters.
In the second quarter the Antlers began to close the gap on the back of some fancy ballhandling and passes from Kness and paint points from Hill. Midway through the period they went on a 6-0 run, cutting it to a nine-point deficit. That run was aided by some uncharacteristic missed shots and unforced turnovers from Open Door, with some rushed fastbreaks.
But out of halftime was the nail in the coffin, with a 25-10 scoring differential in the third quarter in favor of Open Door. That included a one-man run by Kovalchuk, who leaked out three times in a row on the fastbreak for smooth layups at the rim.
By the fourth the game was moot. The Huskies were able to get every player valuable minutes down the stretch.
Open Door had one last goal on its preseason list that has yet to be checked off — win the state tournament.
“We have a lot of respect for all the teams that will be in Baker,” Tompkins said. “Every game will continue to get harder.”
There is a quiet confidence from the team as they strive for that trophy. The five seniors have all been playing together since the 5th grade — a team that was helmed by Coach Tompkins.
“We don’t want to walk away with any regrets,” Tompkins said.