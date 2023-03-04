PHOTOS: No. 5 Gresham beats No. 21 Benson 62-61 in second round of state playoffs Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 24 Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Gresham vs. Benson High - Boys Basketball PMG Photo: Jonathan House Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 5 Gresham boys basketball beat No. 21 Benson 62-61 in the second round of the 2022-23 6A State Championships. The Gophers will next play No. 4 Lincoln Thursday, March 9, at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gresham Boys Basketball Gresham High School Benson High School Gresham Sports Gophers Basketball Gresham Basketball Oregon State Playoffs Sports Mathematics Politics Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events