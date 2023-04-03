Reynolds baseball fought to the final inning, but failed to secure its first win of the 2023 season after a close 4-2 loss to visiting Dallas Monday, April 3.

Reynolds Baseball

A rainbow shines over Reynolds baseball after rain in the early innings.

The Raiders went down swinging, not allowing things to snowball after giving up three runs in the top of the second inning to the Dragons. For Dallas it was the bat of Kyron Dodds that opened the scoring account. He knocked home two runners after a line-drive single squeaked past the outstretched Raider’s glove. Dodds then made it around the bases for a run after stealing third.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.