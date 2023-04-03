Reynolds baseball fought to the final inning, but failed to secure its first win of the 2023 season after a close 4-2 loss to visiting Dallas Monday, April 3.
The Raiders went down swinging, not allowing things to snowball after giving up three runs in the top of the second inning to the Dragons. For Dallas it was the bat of Kyron Dodds that opened the scoring account. He knocked home two runners after a line-drive single squeaked past the outstretched Raider’s glove. Dodds then made it around the bases for a run after stealing third.
After several runless innings, Reynolds answered back in the bottom of the 5th. Senior Tyler Redford hit a double to score freshman Ty Sconfienza. Then Redford put on a base-running clinic — stealing third and then home after a wild throw from the Dragons.
One inning later, down a single run, the Raiders nearly took the lead. On a two-out rally, Reynolds got runners onto second and first base. But a runner got stranded between bases for the third out. In the top of the 7th Dallas senior Owen Hess hit a single to score sophomore Jack Strange to notch the final score line.
Despite the loss it was a positive outing for the Raiders, who bounced back from a difficult trip to Idaho for the Bucks Bag Classic tournament over spring break.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.