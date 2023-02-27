Sandy wrestling pinned the competition and climbed up onto the podium at the 2022-23 3A Wrestling State Championships, which concluded Sunday, Feb. 26, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Led by senior Nate Shea, the Pioneers were the top-finishing team from the Mt. Hood Conference, placing 4th with 113.5 points. The top three were West Linn (288), Newberg (262) and Westview (143.5).