Sandy wrestling pinned the competition and climbed up onto the podium at the 2022-23 3A Wrestling State Championships, which concluded Sunday, Feb. 26, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Led by senior Nate Shea, the Pioneers were the top-finishing team from the Mt. Hood Conference, placing 4th with 113.5 points. The top three were West Linn (288), Newberg (262) and Westview (143.5).
Here is how the local top-finishing boys did:
No. 3 Garrett Head, sophomore Sandy, 5th at 106 pounds: beat Cohen Foushee, soph. Westview, Fall 2:46; beat Lucas Vaughn, fresh. Newberg, Fall 1:08; beat No. 6 Nathan Higa, sr. Grants Pass, TF-1.5 4:37 (16-1); loss No. 2 Brody Lybarger, soph. Mountainside, TB-1 3-2; loss No. 8 Miguel Elenes, soph. Westview, Dec 5-2; beat No. 4 Joshua Andrade, fresh. Glencoe, Fall 3:41
No. 4 Mason Culp, junior Sandy, 5th at 132 pounds: beat Carlos Zavala, jr. Forest Grove, Dec 9-2; beat Theodore Sandford, soph. Tigard, Fall 0:45; beat Carson Terry, sr. South Medford, Fall 2:49; loss No. 1 Zachary Keinonen, jr. Newberg, MD 8-0; loss No. 7 Andrey Cernev, jr. Sprague, Dec 5-0; beat Damian Elizarraras, fresh. Century, Fall 0:12
No. 5 Abraham Dejesus, senior Reynolds, 3rd at 170 pounds: beat Carson Hunsaker, soph. Sprague, Fall 2:39; beat Tyler Rietmann, soph. Roseburg, TB-1 9-8; beat No. 4 James Richardson, sr. Mountainside, Dec 10-4; loss No. 1 Cougar Friesen, sr. Newberg, Dec 5-1; beat No. 7 Ethan Wedel, jr. Century, SV-1 3-1; beat No. 2 Anthony Linares, sr. David Douglas, SV-1 3-1
No. 2 Nate Shea, senior Sandy, 3rd at 285 pounds: bye, beat Wyatt Wells, sr. Century, Fall 1:08; beat No. 7 Benson Deibele, jr. Grant, Fall 0:53; loss No. 3 Parker Jarvis, sr. Grants Pass, Fall 2:13; beat No. 4 Gunner Jorgensen, sr. Westview, Fall 2:16; beat No. 6 AJ Wedge, jr. David Douglas, Fall 1:49
Visit bit.ly/3lW8wng to see all the results from the Wrestling State Championships.