Estacada High School fielded its first ever swim team this winter.

 Courtesy photo: Marleigh Hulsey

Estacada High School dove into the deep end this year, fielding its first ever Ranger swim team.

“There was a push from some kids, ‘hey we want to swim,’” said Andrew Mott, Estacada High School’s athletic director about launching the new swim team.

The new Ranger swim team is a response to students asking for the team.