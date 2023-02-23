Jack Poirier

Barlow senior Jack Poirier named Best Student Athlete

It was a nightmare first day for a high school student athlete who shifted schools his senior year.

After three years at Centennial, Jack Poirier transferred to Barlow. It was a daunting move, made worse by troubles the night before the opening practice of summer football camp. His car had been broken into, and among the things stolen were his football cleats. So during his chance to make a first impression with his new teammates, Poirier laced up a pair of basketball sneakers and took the field.

