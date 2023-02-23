It was a nightmare first day for a high school student athlete who shifted schools his senior year.
After three years at Centennial, Jack Poirier transferred to Barlow. It was a daunting move, made worse by troubles the night before the opening practice of summer football camp. His car had been broken into, and among the things stolen were his football cleats. So during his chance to make a first impression with his new teammates, Poirier laced up a pair of basketball sneakers and took the field.
“I played that first day without cleats, it was strange,” he said with a laugh.
But the hard-hitting, physical linebacker made an impact with his play and work ethic, regardless of what was on his feet.
“It was scary to come to a new school my senior year,” Poirier said. “I knew very few people, and never thought I would have as many friends as I have made. Everyone was very welcoming.”
In his final season as a high school athlete, Poirier, who plays both football and baseball, was voted as the Best Student Athlete in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
“I’m super surprised with this being my first year at Barlow, but I am very thankful for all these blessings,” Poirier said. “I try my best to be a likeable guy and treat everyone with kindness.”
“Thank you guys, I appreciate it,” he added with a beaming smile.
Poirier first played football at the prompting of his father as a third grader. He took to the sport quickly, enjoying the competition. And in his only season as a Bruin, he loved being part of a team that was filled with athletes wanting to improve every day.
“Everybody wants to make each other better, from the weight room to the field,” he said.
Poirier takes a break from athletics in the winter, focusing on his studies and grades, which have always been as important as sports. Then in a the spring he will play baseball as a catcher, outfielder and third baseman. He loves baseball because it’s all about learning to “fail.”
“To be in the Hall of Fame as one of the best professionals in baseball, you have to hit it three out of 10 times,” he explained. “In baseball you learn how to lose and bounce back.”
But this past year has been anything but a loss for Poirier.
“Regret is a bad thing to have, I don’t dwell on things,” he said. “It’s hard talking about myself, but I listen to the people around me and try to do the right things.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.