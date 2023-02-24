In the first half of a rivalry classic between Barlow boys basketball and Gresham boys basketball, the Bruins young star found himself in foul trouble.

The game was in hostile territory, and the Gopher crowd gleefully roared when sophomore guard Jalen Atkins picked up his third foul, forcing him to the bench with few minutes remaining in the marquee matchup. Atkins was frustrated, but his veteran head coach didn’t have to say much. Instead Coach Tom Johnson just stood for a moment beside his star, calm emanating, borne of decades of experience.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.

