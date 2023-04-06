A Raiders star in the pool is taking his talents to the Tigers.
Reynolds High senior Jordan Lambert signed to play water polo at the next level with University of the Pacific in California at the Stockton campus. He has been playing the sport since he was 10, and spent four years on varsity as a Raider. He also played club for the now disbanded Empire Water Polo.
"One of my favorite things about the sport is most definitely the community," Lambert said. "Water polo has the most forgiving and welcoming community."
His current club team, Tualatin Hills Water Polo, has supported him throughout the various turbulence of life. He joined right after COVID, and within a week had a strong group of friends for support.
That support and love has also shone through during his time at Reynolds. Outside of the pool, he has gotten guidance from Gail Zea, who works in the high school's front office and Lambert has gotten to know during his time as the principal's teacher assistant.
"Ms. Z has been there for me every day and has always shown wisdom toward my situation," he said. "When my house burnt down (in August) I struggled really badly with my mental health. One of the reasons I made it through that was because of her."
Lambert is excited about this next chapter of his life, and the chance to continue playing the sport he loves.
"I believe that Pacific will only further my educational and water polo goals," he said. "And who wouldn't (want to) play at a top 4 team in the nation?"
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.