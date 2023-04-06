Jordan Lambert

Jordan Lambert will play water polo collegiately. 

 Courtesy photo: Tami Lambert

A Raiders star in the pool is taking his talents to the Tigers.

Reynolds High senior Jordan Lambert signed to play water polo at the next level with University of the Pacific in California at the Stockton campus. He has been playing the sport since he was 10, and spent four years on varsity as a Raider. He also played club for the now disbanded Empire Water Polo.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.