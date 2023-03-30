In the midst of a defensive showcase in a Spring Break tournament, Sandy softball could not secure an elusive third out to escape the top of the fourth, in what proved to be a defining inning.
The Pioneers were only trailing vising Lake Oswego 2-0 heading into the period, and two early outs had them poised to escape and mount a comeback. Then the Lakers went on a six-run rally. The defining play was a scorching single from Lake Oswego senior Virginia Harmon that brought home a pair of runners. That was followed by a pair of doubles from senior co-captains, Riley O’Mara and Paris Richards, that scored two more runs.
Sandy lost 8-1 to Lake Oswego Thursday, March 30, in the opener of the Spring Break Sandy High School Tournament. Pioneers freshman pitcher Ruby Marak went the distance with two strike outs, as well as a highlight reel snag to escape the top of the 5th inning and prevent a line drive from sneaking past. Richards, four strike outs, and freshman Ava Beach, two strike outs in a pair of innings, manned the circle for the Lakers.
Several time Sandy was on the brink of a scoring flurry, only to leave runners stranded. The 1st inning had a strike out with the bases loaded; the 5th inning had runners on second and third after a tag out; and the sixth had bases loaded on a swinging strike out.
The lone run for the Pioneers came in that sixth inning. Sophomore Lilly Hill popped one up toward first base with a runner on third. The Lakers defense dropped the out, allowing sophomore Dakota Mannor to run home. Defensively the star for Sandy was sophomore Katy Emerson, who snagged multiple outs and made athletic stops throughout the contest.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.