In the midst of a defensive showcase in a Spring Break tournament, Sandy softball could not secure an elusive third out to escape the top of the fourth, in what proved to be a defining inning.

The Pioneers were only trailing vising Lake Oswego 2-0 heading into the period, and two early outs had them poised to escape and mount a comeback. Then the Lakers went on a six-run rally. The defining play was a scorching single from Lake Oswego senior Virginia Harmon that brought home a pair of runners. That was followed by a pair of doubles from senior co-captains, Riley O’Mara and Paris Richards, that scored two more runs.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.