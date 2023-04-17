A young Sandy softball team again flexed its defensive chops in an early Mt. Hood Conference bout.
In a close out inning against visiting Reynolds, the Pioneers didn’t allow a mental mistake to blow open the contest. With two outs in the top of the 7th inning, Sandy corralled a hit up the middle and threw it to first for what should have been a routine out. Instead the ball slipped through the wet glove, extending the game and allowing the Raiders to score their second run of the contest courtesy sophomore Da’Liese Lomax, who had twice stolen base to get into position.
“The ball was slick, and I know that last inning we had a missed throw,” said Coach Chelsea Spanier. “But we got it done and followed up with the out.”
“Communication and having each other’s backs is key,” she added. “It comes down to that confidence within ourselves.”
Sandy (8-5, 1-0 League) beat Reynolds (1-10, 0-1 League) 5-2 on a rainy and cold Monday, April 17.
“The last couple of weeks we have really been honing down on defense and making good throws,” Spanier said.
In the early innings it was back and forth. Sandy scored in the 3rd inning after sophomore Lilly Hill absorbed being hit by a pitch at the plate to bring junior catcher Kendall Wickizer home to make it 2-0. Reynolds answered back in the top of the 4th inning as Lomax batted home junior Madi Gangle via a double.
But the Pioneers kept up the pressure, notching a pair of runs in the 5th inning which proved to be the difference.
“We came out today and executed,” Spanier said. “We just need to wake up the bats a little bit.”
She also heaped praise upon her young pitcher Ruby Marak, who went the distance in the win.
“Even as a young freshman she has the confidence on the mound,” Spanier said. “She and (Kendall Wickizer) have a good relationship, which has been huge.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.