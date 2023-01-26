Every good team has a standout player, but the great teams have a collection of them.
The Gresham High School boys basketball squad is looking like the latter as the Gophers have climbed as high as No. 6 in the OSAA 6A rankings.
There’s no doubt that opposing teams see guard Esyah Pippa-White and gameplan around the stellar senior, but the cast around him is what has helped propel Gresham toward the top of the state.
Leading the crew of secret weapons at times has been senior Scotty Riddle, who’s left opponents stumped trying to figure out the answer to this Gophers’ offense.
“Scotty is the silent assassin,” Gresham first-year head coach Corey Lockhart said. “He keeps his composure, he plays hard and he doesn’t let anything disrupt him, he just plays through it.”
As for skills on the court, Riddle has everything you want to see out of a guard.
He’s able to knock down the deep ball at a high clip, can get out and run in transition effectively, and hits the cutting lanes to either make room for others or create an open look for himself.
Off the court, Riddle and his deep voice have been a calming but stern voice to make sure the Gophers stay on task and don’t lose focus.
“Scotty is very important, he’s a senior, he’s a veteran so he’s kind of the glue guy,” Lockhart said. “His voice is deep so even in practice, it carries over in practice. He just works on those things all the time. Once I got the job, I told him like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be that guy that brings us in.’ It’s huge to have one of those guys.”
That’s the case for a large majority of this Gresham roster that features six more seniors in Ulises Gutuerrez-Guzman, Amari Johnson, Owen Cummins, Marcus McKinney, Ryan Radford and Oscar Hatangimana.
Having that deep of a core with experience has made the transition easy for Lockhart in his first year as head coach.
“Having those senior guys together makes it easy for me because all of them are important and they just have their roles,” Lockhart said. “They’re leaders, so it trickles all the way down to the young guys on the bench. Having those guys is special, it’s very rare to have three leaders on the court.”
Gresham has needed all eight of those seniors to get to the 12-3 mark it's currently at this season.
The Gophers schedule has been one filled with tough matchups, like playing in the Capitol City Classic against John Paul II out of Texas, or matching up with tough PIL squads like Jefferson and Roosevelt, or playing Lake Oswego and its storied history.
Gresham won three of those four matchups mentioned above, proving that this squad is a threat and they’ve only learned to get better.
“There’s no days off and we have to go hard in every practice and make sure everything’s good and on point to make sure we’re ready for every tough game,” Riddle said on what his squad has learned from those tough matchups.
The Mt. Hood Conference doesn’t come with many easy games either as Barlow, Central Catholic and Clackamas are all ranked inside the top 15, plus Sandy, Nelson and David Douglas would also be playoff teams if the season ended today.
Gresham lost at the buzzer to Barlow to open league play, but has won its last four games which includes wins over Central Catholic and Clackamas.
“This is what it's going to be like if you get to the Chiles Center,” Lockhart said. “You’re going to see these hard times and I keep preaching to them it’s not going to get easier. It’s fun and it’s cool to score 85 points and things like that, which we want to do, but the deeper we get into the schedule, the harder it’s going to get.”
Up next is a 7 p.m. tip Friday at Nelson before hitting the road again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Reynolds.
Gresham is in a good spot to control its destiny toward grabbing a top eight seed and potentially hosting the first two rounds. But it’s going to take Riddle and the crew staying together to make it through the second round of Mt. Hood play.
“We just gotta make sure we all play together,” Riddle said. “Make sure we all play hard and go hard in practice every day.”