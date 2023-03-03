Early in the fourth quarter of a bruising, intense second round state playoffs matchup, Barlow’s star senior’s legs gave out from under her.
After being hounded and harassed by No. 11 Benson for three quarters of play, Bruins point guard Kennedie Shuler went down to the floor after fighting for a rebound. Both her legs were severely cramping, prompting a hush over the otherwise raucous crowd. Eventually, after what felt like a lifetime for the Bruins faithful, she was able to get up with help from her dad and hobble back to the bench, pain etched on her face.
It was the worst possible timing for No. 6 Barlow, as it was 44-43 with a surging Techsters hungry for an upset on the road. One minute later, after a free throw from Benson 6-foot-2 junior forward Mahogany Chandler-Roberts tied the game at 46-46, Shuler returned.
“Right away Kennedie came to me and said to put her back in,” said Barlow Coach Nick Hudson. “And we needed her out on the court.”
“I knew I had to come back,” Shuler added.
She was far from healthy. Gone was her explosive first step and penchant for throwing her body toward the rim on attacking drives. During breaks in play she would limp her way to the opposite end of the court to avoid getting caught up in the fastbreak. But she was a vocal leader out on the floor, and able to help the Bruins maneuver past the Techsters press.
“I’m proud of how my team played,” Shuler said.
With her running mate in significant pain, Barlow senior Annie Koenig took over the contest down the stretch.
“I knew my teammates trusted me to take care of the ball and make the right plays,” she said.
Koenig scored 10 points in the final quarter, including a pair of free throws with less than 30 seconds on the clock that proved to be the nail in the coffin.
“Moments like that is why we practice our free throws, so we can understand that pressure,” Koenig said.
“The way Annie went and shot her clutch free throws was amazing,” Shuler added. “She stepped up when I couldn’t.”
Barlow survived Benson 60-56 Friday, March 3, in the 2022-23 6A Girls Basketball State Championships in what felt like a matchup two rounds too early — all the Bruins agreed the Techsters talents far exceeded their surprisingly low rating.
“How many basketball games look like this?” asked Hudson, shaking his head in amazement. “I said to the girls, ‘This would be an all-out battle for 32 minutes.’”
“You have to give a lot of credit to Benson, they have some of the best ball pressure I have ever seen,” he added.
After the final whistle, as the Barlow fans stormed the court in adoration, Hudson and Shuler embraced.
“I told her how proud I am of her, and that she is an ultimate warrior,” he said.
For Barlow Koenig had a game-high 26 points, 20 of which came in the second half; senior Olivia Payne scored 16 points; and Shuler added 13 points.
For Benson junior guard Eboni Clay had a team-high 19 points; Chandler-Roberts had 8 points and 17 rebounds; and senior Malaya LeSueur scored 9 points.
Barlow surged out of the gates with a 12-3 run — Shuler scored seven during that stretch. And the start of the second continued that positive trend, with the Bruins using a smothering zone to keep the ball away from the Benson bigs as much as possible.
But cracks began to show, mainly in the form of foul trouble. Senior starters Rilyn Quirke and Payne had to sit for long stretches, and Quirke and sophomore post Maiya Hardy, who gave inspired minutes off the bench, would both eventually foul-out.
“I am so proud of all those girls that came off the bench,” Hudson said. “It isn’t easy, there aren’t a lot of minutes playing behind those five seniors.”
Midway through the second quarter Benson fought back after Barlow got stuck on 25 points. Meanwhile the Techsters ripped off a 13-0 run to make it just a one-point game heading into the break.
“Before the game I told them to not have too many mental or physical lapses,” Hudson said. “There was a moment in the first half where Kennedie got her technical, and she immediately looked my way saying, ‘My bad.’”
“I was so happy, because they understood what we had to do to win,” he added.
It was a grit and grind mentality for the Bruins, who were severely undersized against Benson, especially with Quirke on the bench. The Techsters got multiple chances at the rim, including one sequence from Chandler-Roberts where she pulled in three-straight offensive rebounds in one possession.
But Benson left points on the board. Few of those rebounds resulted in put-back scores, and they struggled at the free throw line, shooting 12-24 (50.0 FT%).
Late in the game, after the drama surrounding Shuler’s legs and Koenig’s heroics, Barlow killed the clock with smart passes to secure the win.
“At the end we went back to our slow-down style — I don’t think we have needed that since last year’s playoffs,” Hudson said with a laugh.
With the win Barlow is headed to the quarterfinals where they will play No. 3 Tualatin Wednesday, March 8, at University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
“I don’t know what to say after a win like this,” Koenig said. “Us five seniors have been together for a long time, and our goal was to get back to the (quarterfinals).”