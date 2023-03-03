Early in the fourth quarter of a bruising, intense second round state playoffs matchup, Barlow’s star senior’s legs gave out from under her.

After being hounded and harassed by No. 11 Benson for three quarters of play, Bruins point guard Kennedie Shuler went down to the floor after fighting for a rebound. Both her legs were severely cramping, prompting a hush over the otherwise raucous crowd. Eventually, after what felt like a lifetime for the Bruins faithful, she was able to get up with help from her dad and hobble back to the bench, pain etched on her face.

Annie Koenig 001

Bruins senior Annie Koenig hit two clutch free throws late to power Barlow past Benson Friday, March 3.
Rilyn Quirke

Bruins senior Rilyn Quirke fires a pass in a 60-56 win over Benson Friday, March 3.