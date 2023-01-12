Sandy boys basketball’s savvy junior point guard knew when to dial up his own number during the opening week of conference play.

After a first quarter against visiting Reynolds in which he was quick to sling the ball to an open teammate, Marcos Ramirez put on a scoring clinic in the second, notching all 12 of the Pioneers points in what quickly devolved into a runaway. He out-scored the Raiders in the frame, and capped is stellar run of play with a buzzer-beating layup to head into the locker room with a smile.

Sandy Basketball

Sandy beat Reynolds 58-40 Thursday, Jan. 12, in the first week of Mt. Hood Conference play.