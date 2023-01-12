Sandy boys basketball’s savvy junior point guard knew when to dial up his own number during the opening week of conference play.
After a first quarter against visiting Reynolds in which he was quick to sling the ball to an open teammate, Marcos Ramirez put on a scoring clinic in the second, notching all 12 of the Pioneers points in what quickly devolved into a runaway. He out-scored the Raiders in the frame, and capped is stellar run of play with a buzzer-beating layup to head into the locker room with a smile.
“You have to trust you are making the right play,” Ramirez said. “We have shooters, rebounders, guys who aren’t afraid to run the floor or make contact — as a point guard it’s that feeling you get when it’s time to move the ball or take the shot.”
That confidence was overflowing for a Sandy team that roared out of the gates and sits atop a stacked Mt. Hood Conference. The Pioneers followed a conference-opening 64-60 win over David Douglas with a 58-40 win over Reynolds Thursday evening, Jan. 12.
“We won by playing together, pushing the floor and focusing on defense,” Ramirez said.
For Sandy (11-1, 2-0 League) sophomore post Jacob Brown had a game-high 17 points, including a pair of dunks that got the fans roaring to their feet; Ramirez scored 16 points; and senior sharpshooter Jake Dunham added 13 points.
For Reynolds (2-8, 0-2 League) junior Martine Beberness and sophomore Aaron Chao both had a team-high nine points; junior Michael Gray scored six points; and sophomore Delphin Bizimana added five points.
“We have been building for the last two years, and things are coming together this season,” Ramirez said. “Every game we believe we are going to win.”
“(But) we are taking it one game at a time,” he added.
It was first quarter perfection for the Pioneers, who jumped out to a 21-6 lead thanks to the hot shooting of Dunham. He knocked down three from deep, scored Sandy’s first eight points, and finished the quarter with 13 points.
After Ramirez’s performance in the second gave the Pioneers a 33-15 lead at the break, the Raiders fought back. The visitors scored four unanswered to begin the third, and Sandy made some uncharacteristic mental errors with unforced turnovers and defensive breakdowns. Reynolds also began to send a double at Ramirez to force him into tougher shots. The Raiders cut the lead to 10 points with 2:40 on the clock on a jumper from Chao.
To answer the Pioneers worked the ball down low to Brown, who is quickly becoming one of the premiere players in the paint despite his youth. Twice he went on scoring runs — five-straight in the third and six-straight in the fourth — to stave off any hopes of a comeback.