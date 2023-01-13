Sandy girls basketball’s star senior center continued her impressive swan song season with another stat-stuffing performance that not only powered the Pioneers to a conference win, but also moved her one-step closer to claiming school records.
Sydney Brewster was dominant in a win over Reynolds, using her strength and footwork to leverage positioning that is near impossible to defend. She was the anchor defensively, piled up fouls on the opposing posts trying to slow her down, and hauled in another heap of rebounds.
“(Sydney) is the type of player you have to gameplan around,” said Sandy Coach Dave Brown, who was effusive with his praise after the game. “She has pretty good footwork, is strong, and doesn’t shy away from contact.”
“It’s nothing fancy, she just comes at you, goes to work, and scores,” he added.
The Pioneers beat the Raiders 62-21 Friday, Jan. 13, in the opening week of Mt. Hood Conference play, marking a nice turnaround after what was a disappointing preseason.
“We have been practicing hard the last couple of days and working on our chemistry,” Brewster said. “That is showing with better timing on our passes and communication on the court.”
For Sandy (5-6, 2-0 League) Brewster had a game-high 25 points; sophomore Rachel Jones scored 14 points; and seniors Grace Lucky and Margaret Fleming both added six points.
“Sydney has been pulling in major rebounds — 13, 15, 18 in the win against David Douglas,” Coach Brown said, pointing to her 10 double-doubles this season. “She is on track to break some school records.”
For Reynolds (1-10, 0-2 League) senior guard Sophie Zusi scored a team-high nine points; while senior forward Grace Togamae added eight points and three blocks.
Sandy led from the jump, and quickly reached cruising speed after a choppy start to the game marked with turnovers and fouls. By halftime it was 41-13, and the deficit prompted a running clock in the fourth and emptying of the bench by the Pioneers.
Brewster scored her points in just three quarters of play, including seven down the stretch in the third capped by an and-one bucket.
Adding to the Raiders’ difficulties in containing her was the loss of their starting frontcourt for most of the contest. Sophomore forward Mesaline Genes-Pantin went down with a leg injury in the opening 30 seconds of the game, and senior forward Grace Togamae sat with foul trouble most of the way.
“She is hard to stop, she gets your defenders in foul trouble,” Coach Brown said.