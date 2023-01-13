Sandy girls basketball’s star senior center continued her impressive swan song season with another stat-stuffing performance that not only powered the Pioneers to a conference win, but also moved her one-step closer to claiming school records.

Sydney Brewster was dominant in a win over Reynolds, using her strength and footwork to leverage positioning that is near impossible to defend. She was the anchor defensively, piled up fouls on the opposing posts trying to slow her down, and hauled in another heap of rebounds.