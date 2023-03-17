With the 2023 high school baseball season underway, here are three Raiders to keep an eye on:
Tyler Redford, senior infielder/pitcher
Mr. Everything for the Raiders, Redford is capable playing any position in the field.
“He will have a big leadership role as he and one other are the only returning players with any varsity experience,” said Coach Kyle Swoboda.
He also projects to be a major part of the batting line up, with hard work in the offseason to improve his .250 batting average.
Ty Sconfienza, freshman infielder/catcher
Sconfienza has a polished game not often seen for a newcomer to the high school ranks. While he is in a battle for starting catcher, the Raiders expect to employ him across the field. He shook off a broken leg suffered during the football season, which necessitated two rods being inserted for stability.
“His toughness is something I haven’t seen in a while in our athletes,” Swoboda said. “We expect him to hit at the top of our lineup and be a major contributor.”
Tyler Delafield, junior first base/pitcher
Some of the best glove skills on the team with a nose for securing outs.
“Tyler will give us a nice competitive hitter in the middle of our lineup,” Swoboda said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.