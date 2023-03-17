Three to Watch: Sandy Softball 2023 Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sandy softball is set for the new season. PMG file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the 2023 high school softball season underway, here are three Pioneers to keep an eye on:Kendall Wickizer, junior catcherWickizer is a lead-by-example star for Sandy, quick to uplift and encourage her young team.“She is everybody’s biggest supporter and is always looking to put in extra work,” said Coach Chelsea Spanier. “As selfless as they come when it comes to being a teammate.”Sam Holder, sophomore centerfielder/first baseA quick first-step and natural athlete, and another vocal leader on the field for the Pioneers despite being an underclassman.“She is somebody who the team looks up to and respects,” Spanier said.Payton Holman, junior shortstopHolman made the leap over the offseason, carving out a starting spot on varsity through her strong work ethic and focus on improvement.“You can look over and she is always doing the right thing and giving it 100%,” Spanier said. Featured Local Savings Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County East County Sandy Softball Pioneers Softball Sandy High School Sandy Sports Pioneers Sports Baseball Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events