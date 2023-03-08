Five Rangers named to Tri-Valley boys, girls all-league teams Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Estacada senior forward Dominic Nacoste was named to the first-team for the Tri-Valley All League team. PMG Photo: Christopher Keizur Estacada senior Taira Bunyard was named to the honorable mention all-league team. By Christopher Keizur Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rangers boys and girls basketball stars were honored during the 2022-23 Tri-Valley Conference All-League awards.Here were the Estacada players recognized:Dominic Nacoste, senior post, first-team boys; Cory James, senior guard, second-team boys; Cody White, senior center, honorable mention boys; Abby Behrman, sophomore post, honorable mention girls; Taira Bunyard, senior point guard, honorable mention girls. Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County East County Estacada News Estacada Sports Estacada High School Estacada Basketball Rangers Girls Basketball Rangers Boys Basketball Tri-valley Basketball Conference Sports Basketball Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events