June 24, 1926 - January 7, 2023 - June Mills passed away from complications of COVID-19 on January 7,2023, in Boise Idaho, at the age of 96 years.
June was born June 24, 1926 to Rev William H and Josephine Knodel in Baker City, Oregon. She was the 4th of seven children.The family moved to Long Beach, California in the 1940's, when her father took a ministry at The Church of God.
She graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1944.While working at the Merry-go- Round Cafe she met the "love of her life" Jesse D Mills, while he was on leave serving in the U.S. Navy.
June and Jesse married January 19, 1946, officiated by her father Rev. Wm H Knodel.
After their marriage, they moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon for a short time while Jesse attended M.I.T school, then moving on to Portland.They had 3 daughters, between 1947-1956, Linda, Karen and Laurie.After retiring in 1988, they moved to Lapine, Oregon.Jesse passed away in 1992, from heart failure.
After losing Jesse, she moved to LaGrande, Oregon for 4 years, then moved back to her familiar Gresham, Oregon area.
She became active in volunteering at Mt. Hood Legacy Hospital, from 1997-2010. June was also a Red Cross blood donor throughout her lifetime.
She had so many friends that she was so involved with. She belonged to a Bunco club, traveled to the Oregon coast often, and had a standing Thursday morning breakfast club at the popular Dea's In & Out in Gresham.
She loved playing the lottery Megabucks, and had her favorite numbers she always played. She did win a lottery scratch off in 2008, which was substantial for her. June and her daughter traveled to Salem to collect her winnings, with all the pomp of flowers and presentation by State Lottery Officials. Her photo shown here is from that joyful event
.June's surviving family are daughters: Linda Kuster Boise, Idaho, Karen Russell Boise, Idaho, Laurie Baumgartner Portland, Oregon.She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 grandson, 1
great granddaughter.June will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery with her husband, Jesse D Mills U.S.N.June left behind such an admiration of her thoughtfulness, strength and loveliness with such contented joy that was always in her heart.
We are so grateful for the gifts of love, humility and grace that she gave to all she touched.It was such a feeling of warmth and joy to be in her presence. She will be truly missed each day, but will forever live on in our hearts.