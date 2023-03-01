I woke up this morning thinking of my grandmother and the railroad trestle.

My brother was a toddler, I was about 4 or 5, and my cousin somewhere between. Maybe it was Mother’s Day. Some family occasion when we had gathered for a big dinner and afterward, went “for a ride.” It required two cars, my family of four, my uncle and his wife and daughter, Grandma and Grandpa.

Column Mug Sharon Nesbit

Sharon Nesbit is a columnist for The Outlook who is currently enjoying better weather on the island of Maui. 