I woke up this morning thinking of my grandmother and the railroad trestle.
My brother was a toddler, I was about 4 or 5, and my cousin somewhere between. Maybe it was Mother’s Day. Some family occasion when we had gathered for a big dinner and afterward, went “for a ride.” It required two cars, my family of four, my uncle and his wife and daughter, Grandma and Grandpa.
I am pretty sure it was Mother’s Day, because Grandma was wearing her good coat. May in Madras was still pretty darned chilly. And as it was a holiday, and a Sunday to boot, all reasons to put on her good coat. Grandma had two coats, her everyday one and her good one.
It was early days in Madras with the new irrigation district, and new farms were laced with country roads. You could high-tail it cross country until you popped out of the irrigated lands and got into open country. That day we caravanned up to a canyon that was crossed by a rickety railroad trestle, some kind of line that had rambled off the regular track and come to no good out in the boondocks.
The old trestle crossed a canyon and my dad and his brother figured out if they crossed there they would have a shortcut back home. Thus a family hassle ensued as to whether or not the trestle was safe to drive the cars across.
This involved all sorts of speculation among the menfolk. The age of the trestle. The strength of its footings. The width. The estimated weight of the cars. empty of passengers and full of passengers. And questions as to whether or not the offloaded passengers would be willing to cross the trestle on foot, the menfolk driving the vehicles after. And then my dad and his brother, literally danced across the trestle jumping over the weak spots to prove to the faint of heart that it was safe.
(Such actions are, by the way, the stuff that good news stories are made of, and I was already taking notes. You will observe in this narrative that women had no role in the discussion. Not even mothers of small children and co-signers on the auto loans.)
My grandmother, who had given birth to the two yahoos, watched as her sons estimated the weight of the cars and the risks involved. Their father, my grandfather, who had traveled the Oregon Trail as a child, sucked on his pipe and had nothing to say.
So my grandmother buttoned up her good coat, took the hands of her three grandchildren and set off across the trestle on foot without further word to the yahoos to whom she had given birth. At the far end, she waited for them, as they drove, yipping and howling, across.
But the great trestle crossing of 1945 had lost some of its luster.
Sharon Nesbit is a columnist for The Outlook who is currently enjoying better weather on the island of Maui.