Sharon Nesbit wrote this about the East Wind in 1992:
Troutdale city administrator Pam Christian sat at her desk in city hall the other day, a coat slung over her shoulders.
The East Wind was howling outside. In Troutdale where things are built sturdy, a wall slows the wind some. But it won’t stop it.
Old-timers remember the old Troutdale school, a two-story wooden affair. The wind blew so hard, alumni said, that the clock blew way from the wall.
The East Wind has been whooping through town quite a lot this winter. You get used to seeing birds fly backward. It pays to have a man flop over your car hood before you pop—— it open. Same with the trunk.
And small children should be kept inside.
You don’t go out wearing a big flappy coat for fear of taking flight. And you should increase the size of the rocks you put on your garbage can lid, and in your pockets.
Some local folks, lacking much else to do this winter, have been going up to Vista House to watch the tourists get their car doors blown off when they park the wrong way. Several tourists may be missing. They’ll probably be found, blown up against the side of a building. Or stuck to a fence, maybe.
Multnomah Falls has not hit the pool at its bottom for several weeks. Some say it is landing in the basin at Wahkeena Falls. The rock at Shepperd’s Dell has shifted slightly westward and Corbett folks are still seeing whitecaps in their toilets.
Who knows why Pam Christian forgot herself. But she leaned out of the east-facing back door of her office in Troutdale City Hall and threw some stale coffee out. It chased her back in.
Clair Klock, farther east in Corbett, knows about the wind. Clair is a farmer. He knows how to bundle up when the wind is blowing bad and, accounting for chill factor, the temperature is 15 degrees.
“With heavy-duty clothes you can stay out for an hour or two,” he says.
The time he remembers is the day he was all padded up in his East Wind ensemble and went out to see how the well drilling was going on his place at Corbett.
“I came around the edge of the rig and a gust caught me and rolled me across the ground and then rolled me back up on my feet,” he said. He swears that gusts hit 100 mph on Salzman Road. Otherwise there is no sound reason for farmers to be rolling around in their fields.
Larry Rea of Gresham remembered another windy tale. His mother used to visit the home off Amelia and Alfred Woodard when they lived near Corbett.
“During the holidays we drove to Corbett to locate the tree-lined lane that led from the main road back to great aunt Amelia’s house, he said. Though the house and barn were gone, Rea’s mother recognized the location. The trouble was, she remembered the row of trees on the lane as being on the east side of the road, though they were clearly on the west.
“Dad explained it this way,” Rea said. “You know how hard the wind blows out here? Maybe it blew the trees to the other side of the road.”
It is the time of year when it is good to know that Oregonians do not pump their own gasoline and to be kind to those who pump it for us. It is time to cook soup, stew and goulash. To bake bread. To write a book or read one.
And remember to pitch your cooled coffee out the west door.
Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter. She writes her column in her retirement.