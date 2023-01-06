Register for a Community Garden plot
Registration will open next month for anyone wanting to till and tend a plot at one of six community garden locations across Gresham.
For the 2023 season plots will be rented for $25, with a limit of one per household. They are available first-come, first-served, with new gardener agreements accepted beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The community garden program is operated by Outgrowing Hunger, a local nonprofit, through a partnership with the city of Gresham.
The six locations are City Hall Gardens, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway; Yamhill Gardens, 19309 S.E. Yamhill St.; Thom Park Gardens, 1135 S.E. Ninth St.; Nadaka Nature Park and Garden, 17500 N.E. Glisan St.; Central City Garden, 840 N.E. Eighth St.; and Vance Park Gardens, 1400 S.E. 182nd Ave.
Learn more and sign up at greshamoregon.gov/gardens/
For more information contact Outgrowing Hunger’s Community Gardens Administrator Fran Bozarth at fran@outgrowinghunger.org or 503-208-4651
Calling all artists
Applications are now open for the 21st annual Gresham Arts Festival.
The annual event, held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St., brings together 125 artists of all sorts of mediums and tens of thousands of visitors into downtown Gresham. There will be booths with artists showcasing and selling their work, a Kids Village with fun activities, live music, and local food and beverages for sale.
The Arts Festival is a juried application process, with the deadline Sunday, April 9. Learn more and apply online at GreshamOregon.gov/Gresham-Arts-Festival
Gresham Senior Center debuts new class
East Multnomah County seniors will meditate and heal with a single stroke of calligraphy thanks to a new class being hosted weekly at the Gresham Senior Center.
A Tao Calligraphy Field Meditation class will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Center, 600 N.E. Eighth Street. Tao Calligraphy is a transformative art that provides positive energy to students. The fee is $10, $5 for seniors. Reservations are required, call 503-988-4870.
Hiring for history
The Troutdale Historical Society is hiring for a part-time (15 hours a week) job for someone who enjoys working with people and loves history.
The Administrative Assistant position will maintain the gift shop, coordinate volunteers, correspond with donors, keep things active on social media, update the website, and maintain a database of contacts and members. For a full job description, email troutdalehistory@gmail.com or call 503-661-2164
The Troutdale Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to gathering, preserving and sharing the history of the Troutdale area. Learn more at troutdalehistory.org
Senior Center hosts Wellness Fair
The Gresham Senior Center will be filled with more than 20 vendors later this month for an annual Wellness Resource Fair.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. visitors to the Center, 600 N.E. Eighth Street, can meet with representatives from local care facilities, senior living homes, health care providers, transportation services, health clubs, financial institutions, insurance companies, Meals on Wheels, and the Senior Center, to learn about valuable resources and information for seniors.
The fair is free to attend.