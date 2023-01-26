Gresham, Sam Barlow High School seniors celebrate graduation

It was all smiles for the Gresham High School graduates after receiving their diplomas from Principal Drake Shelton in June 2022. Oregon's class of 2022 had the second-highest graduation rate recorded.

Despite pandemic-related school and social disruptions, the class of 2022 posted the second-highest graduation rate on record with the state.

State education leaders are celebrating incremental gains in high school graduation rates and overall student outcomes. Statewide, 81.3% of Oregon students graduated on time last year, according to new data released by the Oregon Department of Education. The highest recorded graduation rate was 82.6% in 2019-20.

