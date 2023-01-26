It was all smiles for the Gresham High School graduates after receiving their diplomas from Principal Drake Shelton in June 2022. Oregon's class of 2022 had the second-highest graduation rate recorded.
Despite pandemic-related school and social disruptions, the class of 2022 posted the second-highest graduation rate on record with the state.
State education leaders are celebrating incremental gains in high school graduation rates and overall student outcomes. Statewide, 81.3% of Oregon students graduated on time last year, according to new data released by the Oregon Department of Education. The highest recorded graduation rate was 82.6% in 2019-20.
Moreover, rates increased for every student demographic group. American Indian and Alaska Native students saw their highest graduation rate to date, at 68.9%.
“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators, and the individualized, student centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, said. “There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”
While the latest numbers indicate overall progress, they also show troubling trends among Oregon’s most vulnerable kids.
Less than half of the nearly 580 students in foster care graduate on time. In fact, the graduation rate among the state’s 3,764 homeless students (58.5%) is higher than that of kids in foster care (48.4%.) The state defines homeless students as those who don’t have a permanent, stable residence. They may be staying in shelters or temporarily living with extended family.
Gresham High School saw its graduation rate stay relatively stable, dipping from 76.5% in 2021 to 76% in 2022.
When separated by race and ethnicity, the data show grad rates among Black and Latino students increased, jumping to 77% among Black and African American students and 70.8% among Hispanic and Latino students. Conversely, white students and multi-racial students saw declining rates of on-time graduation last year, sliding to 79% from 85.7% and 79.4% from 83.3%, respectively.
Sam Barlow High School’s on-time graduation rate dipped by about two percentage points to 84.2%, but still remains higher than the statewide rate. The school saw improved rates among nearly all student groups, except white and Asian students.
Aside from students in talented and gifted programs, students in career technical education-focused programs showed the highest graduation rate, at 93%. This comes as Oregon has bolstered its investment in CTE programs. The state data does not include students in private schools or homeschool.
Historically, white and Asian students in Oregon have graduated at higher rates than their peers of other races and ethnicities. Last year saw improvement among all student groups, but education leaders note there’s still progress to be made.
While Oregon has been toward the bottom in nationwide high school graduation rates, state leaders say that’s because the state has some of the toughest standards.
“Oregon maintains some of the strictest, most exacting graduation requirements in the country,” said Dan Farley, ODE’s assistant superintendent with the office of Research, Assessment, Data, Accountability, & Reporting. Farley noted that “only the state of Connecticut has more stringent requirements.”
The state’s education department has been re-examining diploma requirements. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 744, which led to a pause in the Essential Skills test as a requirement for graduation until 2024. ODE said the Essential Skills test was found to be a poor indicator of college readiness. The agency wants the test phased out permanently.
Farley said the relaxed graduation requirements aren’t the reason for Oregon’s steady uptick in grad rates.
“There was no impact of the policy change on those outcomes for students,” Farley said via email. “It is also accurate to say that there are many reasons that students in Oregon have not graduated on time. Sometimes not being able to meet the Assessment of Essential Skills was part of the reason why students did not graduate on time, but it was rarely the case that students did not graduate exclusively because of the Assessment of Essential Skills requirements.”
