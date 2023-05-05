Portland loves to thrift, and the competition can be fierce, especially in this economy. But there is hope.
Millennial nostalgia meets craft supply inside the new 2nd Life Mercantile store in Gresham.
“Most of the stuff in here belonged to my mother and my aunt,” said Janelle Osborn, who runs the shop with her husband John.
The expertly-organized store contains a mash-up of vintage Barbies, embroidery and knitting supplies, ball jointed dolls and sewing patterns. There are books, VHS tapes, and even a few pieces of furniture that are also for sale.
Most of the items are also listed in various online marketplaces, like eBay and Etsy. But in-person shoppers have the advantage of the couple’s expertise, since John and Janelle have each spent years in retail, thrift and auction hunting, and sewing.
Now, they’re bringing all of their personal experience, hobbies and crafts to pass on to future generations.
They’ve had other stores in the past, in Idaho and Sandy, but find Gresham unique to the rest of rest of the area.
“Of a lot of the areas in Portland, Gresham still holds onto the small town community atmosphere compared to the other subdivisions,” John said.
That’s what they hope to pass on to anyone who steps inside the store, where everything is passed on with care.
The 2nd Life Mercantile is open Tuesday through Saturday at 40 N.E. Division St. in Gresham.