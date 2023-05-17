To have your meeting or event listed on the community calendar, send information to sbrown@theoutlookonline.com at least two weeks before the event takes place
Events
State of the City: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Starbucks, 450 N.W. 257th Way, at the Columbia Gorge Outlets. West Columbia Gorge Chamber of Commerce weekly “Coffee Chat.” Guest speakers from city of Troutdale.
Community Cleanup Day: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at the old Multnomah County Greyhound Track, 944 N.E. 223rd Ave. Annual Wood Village day of service.
Wag-N-Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Red Sunset Park, 2403 N.E. Red Sunset Dr. Outing for local dog owners.
Story Sharing Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 20, the Gresham Historical Society is hosting a “Berry Jamboree!” at the museum, 410 N. Main Ave. Short, recorded interviews with public historian Stephanie Vallance about berry picking, how you spent the money, any other memories of the important East County industry.
Media Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 4, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 346 N.W. First Street. Books, DVDs/CDs, puzzles. Proceeds to fund new church library.
Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20-21, at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Rock-bottom prices for hidden treasures.
Young Artists Institute: Noon Tuesday, June 27, at the Gresham Senior Center dining room, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Free musical event with charge for lunch.
Tuesday Night Dance: 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday except holidays at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. The band Pipeliners plays country music and more. $6 admission.
Bingo: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805, 3330 N.E. Division St. Lodge opens at 4 p.m. Food is available for purchase. For more information call 503-666-1805, ext. 0.
Friday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Friday nights at H.B. Lee Middle School gym, 1121 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-8 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 8-10 p.m. Registration and waiver needed, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays at MadCow Brewing Taproom, 686 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Beer and food available for purchase.
Live music
Fast Eddie: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave. Also beer event with Hop Works.
The Colin Trio: 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 19, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Loading Dock, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Free, all ages.
FiddleSchtix: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave. Celebration of Hoppy’s 12th anniversary.
Amanda Richards: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
Dina Sage and The Wildflowers: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
The Columbians: 7-9 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Bluegrass and Americana. Free, 21 and over.
The Pine Hearts: 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Loading Dock, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Free, all ages.
Bob Voll Band: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave.
Blues Battalion: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
Falcon Heart: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Loading Dock, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Indie folk. Free, all ages.
Lennon Holden: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
The Brothers Reed: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Familial folk. Free, 21 and over.
Jonathan Smith Trio: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave.
Portland Lesbian Choir: 7 p.m. June 10 and 3 p.m. June 11 at the Performing Arts Center at Parkrose High School, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Through music “Draw the Circle Wide” examines biases that limit personal interactions.
Club meetings
Mt. Hood Republican Women: 11 a.m. every second Wednesday. Join members for a discussion open to all. For more information send an email to MtHRW@yahoo.com. The group meets in September, October, November, February, March, April, May, and June. Meeting locations vary.
Mt. Hood Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave., Gresham. The guild promotes the art and education of quiltmakers and quilting techniques, patterns and history. Visit mthoodquiltguild.org for more information.
Gresham Senior Center: 6 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Room 130. All members invited to attend. For more information call Senior Center at 503-988-9897 or Paul Nasiatka at 571-641-9617, trainbuf@starpower.net
American Legion Post 30 of Gresham: 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each month, at the VFW post, 219 N.W. First St. For more information, email sureword2@hotmail.com.
VFW Gresham United Post No. 180: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesday of each month, 219 N.W. First St., Gresham. Zoom info email zoom@vfwpost180.org. Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month at the post.
Rotary Club of Gresham: noon Wednesdays, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St., Gresham.
Rockwood Kiwanis Club: 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, Abby’s Pizza, 21255 S.E. Stark St., Gresham. Call 503-740-3541 for more information.
Rotary of the West Columbia Gorge: 7:30 a.m. Thursdays, Mt. Hood Room, McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale.
Gresham Breakfast Lions Club: 7 a.m. Thursdays, M&M Restaurant and Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave. For details, call Tom Slyter at 503-358-1313.Soroptimist International of Gresham: noon, second and fourth Thursday of each month, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St.
Sandy Chapter, NW Steelheaders: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Guests welcome. For more information, call Steve Rothenbucher at 503-257-0039.
Kiwanis Club of Damascus-Happy Valley: 7-8 a.m. Wednesdays, Pub 212 and Restaurant, 20400 S.E. Highway 212, Damascus.
Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, Troutdale/Corbett: 6 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Visit columbiagorgekiwanis.org for more information.
Country Cut-Ups Square Dance Club: 7-10:30 p.m. first, fourth and fifth Saturday nights, 13987 S.E. Richey Road, Boring. Dance classes for new beginners start once a year in September and classes are $5 per class. For details, call Robert at 503-791-7779.
West Columbia Gorge Chamber: 8 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Different speaker weekly. Link to the virtual gathering is available on the group’s web page at westcolumbiagorgechamber.com
Government
Most of these government meetings are being held online. Please visit the groups’ web page for links to the online meeting and instructions if you want to attend or comment.
Troutdale Parks Committee: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Sam Cox Building Annex in Glenn Otto Park, 1106 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. Also via Teams, login by emailing Tim.seery@troutdaleoregon.gov
Centennial School Board: 6:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays. For more information, visit csd28j.org/boardmeeting or call 503-760-7990.
Fairview City Council: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday; 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesday; Fairview City Hall Council Chambers, 1300 N.E. Village St.
Gresham-Barlow School Board: 7 p.m. typically every first Thursday, Council Chambers, Public Safety and Schools Building, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway.
Gresham City Council: 4 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Work Session; 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Business Meeting. Meetings streamed online at greshamoregon.gov/agendas and can be viewed on Zoom.
Mt. Hood Community College Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesday, dates sometimes vary, Board Room, MHCC, 26000 S.E. Stark St.
NEMCCA Safety and Information Meeting: 9:30 a.m. first Wednesday, Corbett Fire Hall, 36930 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.
Troutdale City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Kellogg Room, Police Community Center Building, 234 S.W. Kendall Court.
Reynolds School Board: 7 p.m. fourth Wednesday, most meetings in the Multipurpose Room at Reynolds High School, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road.
Wood Village City Council: 6 p.m. second Tuesday generally; Wood Village City Hall Council Chambers, 24200 N.E. Halsey St.
Support Groups
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 1-2:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Primrose Room, Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St.
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver’s Support: 1-2:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of each month, Trinity Lutheran Church, 507 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham. For more information, contact Jeanette Vice at 503-666-4305.
Caregiver Support: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Connect with others caring for loved ones. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous Meeting: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Gethesemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St., Portland. A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope to solve common problems of cluttering, hoarding and procrastination. Call 503-544-2146 or 503-674-8893 for more information.
Complicated Circumstances and Grief: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, via Zoom. Support for grieving when there were challenging relationship dynamics, abuse or other special circumstances. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
Grief Support: Noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. Help with processing the death of a loved one. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
Pandemic Support: 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, online. Help for those struggling with the pandemic, hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
PACT: 7-8:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of each month, First Baptist Church, 224 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham. Parents of Addicted Children Together is a support group for families dealing with addiction. For more information, call Gary Swoboda at 503-810-1441.