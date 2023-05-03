To have your meeting or event listed on the community calendar, send information to sbrown@theoutlookonline.com at least two weeks before the event takes place
Events
Wag-N-Walk: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Vance Park, 1400 S.E. 182nd Ave. Outing for local dog owners.
First Friday: 5-8 p.m. May 5. Red Trillium Gallery, 373 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Acrylic artist Susi David and mixed media artist Larry Gawloski will show their work and demonstrate their techniques.
Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, hosted by the Powell Valley Garden Club in the Powell Valley Covenant Church parking lot, 1335 S.E. 282nd Ave. Sale of perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, garden items and raffle tickets. Proceeds to fund scholarships for local high schoolers to Mt. Hood Community College.
Station Story Time: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Rockwood Public Safety Facility, 675 N.E. 181st Ave. Gresham police to read children’s picture book, show off equipment and building.
Mother’s Day Tea: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Entertainment, lunch, silent auction, quilt raffle. Tickets $20 individual, $100 for table of six, bought in advance at center’s front desk.
Summer Camp Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at MadCow Brewing Taproom, 686 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Prizes, 50/50 raffle, all ages welcome. Portion of pint sales donated to scholarships for Shooting Star Adventures and Camp Two Roads.
Pre-Mother’s Day Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Plants, jewelry, sewing machines, sergers, fabric, thread, fat quarters and sewing notions.
Portland Columbia Symphony: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Gresham High School. Final concert of the 2022-23 season. “Pictures & Reflections,” featuring soloist JáTtik Clark. Tickets and info: pcsymphony.org/events/pictures-reflections/
PlayEast! Celebration: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Fairview Food Plaza, 22320 N.E. Halsey St.
Historic Cemetery Tour: noon Saturday, May 13, at the Gresham Pioneer Cemetery, corner of Southwest Walters Drive and Springwater Trail. One hour outing, led by historian Mike Andrews, at the Gresham Pioneer, Escobar and White Birch cemeteries. Free, no RSVP required.
Story Sharing Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 20, the Gresham Historical Society is hosting a “Berry Jamboree!” at the museum, 410 N. Main Ave. Short, recorded interviews with public historian Stephanie Vallance about berry picking, how you spent the money, any other memories of the important East County industry.
Tuesday Night Dance: 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday except holidays at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. The band Pipeliners plays country music and more. $6 admission.
Bingo: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805, 3330 N.E. Division St. Lodge opens at 4 p.m. Food is available for purchase. For more information call 503-666-1805, ext. 0.
Friday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Friday nights at H.B. Lee Middle School gym, 1121 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-8 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 8-10 p.m. Registration and waiver needed, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays at MadCow Brewing Taproom, 686 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Beer and food available for purchase.
Live music
Lovely: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Free, 21 and over.
Blaine Heinonen: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
Jonathan Smith Trio: 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 5, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave. Also cider event featuring 2-Towns Cidery.
Rosa Linda: 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 5, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Free, 21 and over.
Acoustic Minds: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Soul-tronic dance-pop. Free, 21 and over.
The Millionaires of Folk: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Free, 21 and over.
Eric Ching Trio: 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave.
Letty Isabel: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
John Nilsen and Swimfish: Saturday, May 13, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Original folk-rock especial. Free, 21 and over.
Casimir Effect: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
Dave Coey: 7-9 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at McMenamin’s Edgefield Winery Tasting Room, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Free, 21 and over.
Fast Eddie: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave. Also beer event with Hop Works.
FiddleSchtix: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at The Hoppy Brewer, 328 N. Main Ave.
Amanda Richards: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave.
Portland Lesbian Choir: 7 p.m. June 10 and 3 p.m. June 11 at the Performing Arts Center at Parkrose High School, 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Through music “Draw the Circle Wide” examines biases that limit personal interactions.
Club meetings
Mt. Hood Republican Women: 11 a.m. every second Wednesday, Black Bear Diner, 105 N.E. Burnside Road. Join members for a discussion open to all. For more information send an email to MtHRW@yahoo.com. The group meets in September, October, November, December, February, March, April and May.
Mt. Hood Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave., Gresham. The guild promotes the art and education of quiltmakers and quilting techniques, patterns and history. Visit mthoodquiltguild.org for more information.
Gresham Senior Center: 6 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Room 130. All members invited to attend. For more information call Senior Center at 503-988-9897 or Paul Nasiatka at 571-641-9617, trainbuf@starpower.net
American Legion Post 30 of Gresham: 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each month, at the VFW post, 219 N.W. First St. For more information, email sureword2@hotmail.com.
VFW Gresham United Post No. 180: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesday of each month, 219 N.W. First St., Gresham. Zoom info email zoom@vfwpost180.org. Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month at the post.
Rotary Club of Gresham: noon Wednesdays, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St., Gresham.
Rockwood Kiwanis Club: 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, Abby’s Pizza, 21255 S.E. Stark St., Gresham. Call 503-740-3541 for more information.
Rotary of the West Columbia Gorge: 7:30 a.m. Thursdays, Mt. Hood Room, McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale.
Gresham Breakfast Lions Club: 7 a.m. Thursdays, M&M Restaurant and Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave. For details, call Tom Slyter at 503-358-1313.Soroptimist International of Gresham: noon, second and fourth Thursday of each month, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St.
Sandy Chapter, NW Steelheaders: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Guests welcome. For more information, call Steve Rothenbucher at 503-257-0039.
Kiwanis Club of Damascus-Happy Valley: 7-8 a.m. Wednesdays, Pub 212 and Restaurant, 20400 S.E. Highway 212, Damascus.
Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, Troutdale/Corbett: 6 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Visit columbiagorgekiwanis.org for more information.
Country Cut-Ups Square Dance Club: 7-10:30 p.m. first, fourth and fifth Saturday nights, 13987 S.E. Richey Road, Boring. Dance classes for new beginners start once a year in September and classes are $5 per class. For details, call Robert at 503-791-7779.
West Columbia Gorge Chamber: 8 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Different speaker weekly. Link to the virtual gathering is available on the group’s web page at westcolumbiagorgechamber.com
Government
Most of these government meetings are being held online. Please visit the groups’ web page for links to the online meeting and instructions if you want to attend or comment.
Centennial School Board: 6:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays. For more information, visit csd28j.org/boardmeeting or call 503-760-7990.
Fairview City Council: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday; 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesday; Fairview City Hall Council Chambers, 1300 N.E. Village St.
Gresham-Barlow School Board: 7 p.m. typically every first Thursday, Council Chambers, Public Safety and Schools Building, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway.
Gresham City Council: 4 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Work Session; 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Business Meeting. Meetings streamed online at greshamoregon.gov/agendas and can be viewed on Zoom.
Mt. Hood Community College Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesday, dates sometimes vary, Board Room, MHCC, 26000 S.E. Stark St.
NEMCCA Safety and Information Meeting: 9:30 a.m. first Wednesday, Corbett Fire Hall, 36930 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.
Troutdale City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Kellogg Room, Police Community Center Building, 234 S.W. Kendall Court.
Reynolds School Board: 7 p.m. fourth Wednesday, most meetings in the Multipurpose Room at Reynolds High School, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road.
Wood Village City Council: 6 p.m. second Tuesday generally; Wood Village City Hall Council Chambers, 24200 N.E. Halsey St.
Support Groups
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 1-2:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Primrose Room, Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St.
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver’s Support: 1-2:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of each month, Trinity Lutheran Church, 507 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham. For more information, contact Jeanette Vice at 503-666-4305.
Caregiver Support: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Connect with others caring for loved ones. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous Meeting: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Gethesemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St., Portland. A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope to solve common problems of cluttering, hoarding and procrastination. Call 503-544-2146 or 503-674-8893 for more information.
Complicated Circumstances and Grief: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, via Zoom. Support for grieving when there were challenging relationship dynamics, abuse or other special circumstances. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
Grief Support: Noon to 1 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. Help with processing the death of a loved one. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
Pandemic Support: 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, online. Help for those struggling with the pandemic, hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.
PACT: 7-8:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of each month, First Baptist Church, 224 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham. Parents of Addicted Children Together is a support group for families dealing with addiction. For more information, call Gary Swoboda at 503-810-1441.