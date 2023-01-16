Multnomah County has launched a survey to gain ideas for safety improvements along Southwest 257th Drive.
The online survey will allow the community to review and prioritize proposed transportation safety solutions, with the feedback informing a final decision from the county. The survey can be found at bit.ly/3H10Bxg, and will close Tuesday, Jan. 31
Southwest 257th is one of the most heavily traveled roads in Troutdale, serving as a connection to Interstate 84 and Highway 26. It is difficult for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate the corridor, with sidewalks blocked by utility poles and vegetation. Bike lanes are narrow with little protection from traffic. And there is little access to transit.
The $6 million project will include repaving the road between Southwest Cherry Park Road and Southeast Stark Street. There will also be new lighting, improved signalized intersections, new curb ramps, and the removal of sidewalk barriers.
Nominate your favorite teacher
Local students and parents, now is the chance to celebrate your favorite teachers with a regional competition to find the best teachers of the year.
Nominations are open for the Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year, hosted by the Oregon Department of Education in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Winners will get a cash prize of $1,000 and will be celebrated across the state. The 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year will also receive a $10,000 cash prize with a matching $5,000 going to their school.
For the first time in 17 years, the city of Troutdale is developing a new Parks Master Plan, that will guide future green spaces and improvements to existing facilities.
Both a draft of the updated plan and a draft technical appendix are available for public review. Read the plan at bit.ly/3w2mPJ2. Give feedback at bit.ly/3X9gbfR
It was developed based on public input made to the Troutdale Parks Advisory Committee, community surveys, First Friday events, and an open house. After public input, the plan will be adopted by City Council.
The draft inventories existing parks; identifies community needs; and directs funding and investment for the next two decades. Some of the recommendations include new trails, four new parks, an expanded recreation program, and volunteer opportunities.