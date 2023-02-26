When Heather Rieder and Alan Stockam started making and selling jewelry more than a decade ago, it was “to pay for our rock habit,” Stockam joked.
Now, much to their surprise, their business Sandy River Jewelry has been voted as Best Jewelry Store in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers Choice Awards.
“We were shocked and surprised and excited at the same time,” Stockam said. “Somebody had to nominate us, and somebody had to vote for us. The overall feeling is pride and excitement.”
Before creating Sandy River Jewelry, Stockam worked in the nursery industry and then as a mechanic, and Rieder worked in insurance. When they took the leap to open a business, at first they juggled multiple jobs, but then they decided in 2022 to make their business their full-time passion.
“We worked full-time and did the business for nine years,” Rieder said. “I don’t know how we did it. We make a good team.”
Of the dynamic duo, Rieder is in charge of social media, product photography and rock cutting, while Stockam does all of the silversmithing to set their polished rocks into jewelry.
The couple has been fortunate to make many new friends through selling their jewelry at markets, since they don’t have a brick-and-mortar storefront, and they have actually amassed a good following.
Though the business is their full-time job now, Stockam and Rieder try to keep their pieces accessible. Their jewelry prices range from $30-$150.
“Our philosophy in selling this is we want to share with people and we want people to enjoy the rocks,” Stockam said. “If we were in it for the money, we’d be doing something else. We try to have stuff that everyone can afford.”
Besides making sure their prices are accessible, Stockam and Rieder also say they are willing to work with people to not only custom build a ring, necklace or bracelet to their wishes, but to rework if something doesn’t fit just right.