Heather Rieder and Alan Stockam

Heather Rieder and Alan Stockam are the rock-loving duo behind Sandy River Jewelry. 

 PMG Photo: Brit Allen

When Heather Rieder and Alan Stockam started making and selling jewelry more than a decade ago, it was “to pay for our rock habit,” Stockam joked.

Now, much to their surprise, their business Sandy River Jewelry has been voted as Best Jewelry Store in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers Choice Awards.

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook

