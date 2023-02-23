Karen Johnston of All About Automotive

This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston of All About Automotive, The Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.

When you purchase a new car, or a good used car, a person will generally budget for the car payment, insurance and fuel. What gets left out is a regular yearly budget for repairs and maintenance. The National Car Care Council has deemed the month of April as the Be Car Care Aware month of the year. So it is a good time to assess whether you are properly maintaining your vehicle and if you have a specific budget for this expense.