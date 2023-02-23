This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston of All About Automotive, The Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.
When you purchase a new car, or a good used car, a person will generally budget for the car payment, insurance and fuel. What gets left out is a regular yearly budget for repairs and maintenance. The National Car Care Council has deemed the month of April as the Be Car Care Aware month of the year. So it is a good time to assess whether you are properly maintaining your vehicle and if you have a specific budget for this expense.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics an average family spends 32% of their annual income on shelter or housing and 18% of their annual budget on vehicles or transportation. It is the second highest expense for a consumer. When a major issue, failure or repair occurs with your vehicle, if you are not prepared it can set your budget back for months.
Consumer reports states that when you purchase a brand new car, your repair and maintenance budget should $400.00 for the first year of ownership and $800.00 for every year thereafter. This budget should take care of tires, maintenance and repairs as needed.
Obviously it is going to be less some years and more others and it will depend a lot on the type of vehicle you purchase, how much you drive and what type of driving you do.
Before you purchase a vehicle, either new or used, remember there is a significant cost to vehicle ownership. This cost can greatly vary by the type of vehicle you purchase and it includes:
Purchase Price
Depreciation
Interest
Insurance
Fuel
Maintenance and Repairs
So keep your family budget in check, by making sure to make vehicle service and maintenance an item on your budget. If you are consistently going over budget on repairs and maintenance of your vehicle each year, it might be time to pencil out and decide if it is time to purchase a newer or different vehicle. Steve and Karen Johnston are owners of All About Automotive in Historic Downtown Gresham. If you have questions or comments, call them at 503-465-2926 or email them at cars@allaboutautomotive.com.