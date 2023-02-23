This article brought to you courtesy of Dan Schofield, Weston Kia, Gresham Outlook Insider Auto Expert. Sponsored content.
Just who is the star in Kia’s Binky Dad commercial aired during the Super Bowl? You know, the ad that shows a couple checking into a hotel and the mom says, “You remembered her favorite binky, right?” Dad didn’t remember and must return home in the family’s 2023 Telluride SUV to get the binky and save the day.
Fox News declares the ad the winner of the Super Bowl car commercial game. Forbes.com reported that the Kia brand on Cars.com experienced a 230% increase in clicks.
Is it Dad? The Kia Telluride Dad drove to recover the binky? Or is it the binky?
If you say the binky, it’s because the baby is super cute and if you’ve had children you have seen the baby spit that binky across the room and land on something dirty.
Is Dad your choice? Well, he is heroic. Not only is he photogenic, he is a devoted father willing to do what it takes to keep junior happy. Let’s be real, he also likes a good night’s sleep and it was his fault the binky was forgotten.
But that Telluride is the real star. With “Gonna Fly Now” playing in the background, the SUV travels along snowy roads, across county and through a construction site to finally reach home to a cheering crowd. While Weston Kia hopes that you never forget the binky, they recommend a test drive in a 2023 to see for yourself the rugged capability of a 2023 Telluride X-Pro.