This article brought to you courtesy of Dan Schofield at Weston Kia, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert.
Winter is over at last! Time to think about driving in the sunshine and taking road trips. Here are some things to do to help your car recover from winter and get it ready for spring.
Wash your car paying especial attention to the lower part and undercarriage, Remove salt and grime that will damage your car’s finish. You might as well clean the inside while you are at it, remembering your floor mats. Let them out and wash them and make sure they are thoroughly dry.
Change your wiper blades. They have been trashed over the winter, snow, ice and so much rain have worn them out. If they are squeaking or leaving streaks you know it’s time.
Schedule a tune-up. Let our factory trained technicians properly tune your vehicle's engine for better performance and fuel economy! They will also replace the spark plugs, air filter, fuel filter, and pcv valve (if equipped).
While you are at Weston Kia, get the oil changed, have all your fluids checked and test the battery.
Remove your winter tires and replace with all weather or summer tires. Get your brakes checked while your car is elevated. Have the alignment checked as well, we have all hit a pothole or slid into a curb. Weston Kia can help you with that.
