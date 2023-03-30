Karen Johnston of All About Automotive

This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.

Buying a used car can be difficult and unfortunately, they are not inexpensive. When you look at a used vehicle especially one with more than 50,000 miles on it, or that is over 5 years old, the more information that you can have about that vehicle the better.