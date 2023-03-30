This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.
Buying a used car can be difficult and unfortunately, they are not inexpensive. When you look at a used vehicle especially one with more than 50,000 miles on it, or that is over 5 years old, the more information that you can have about that vehicle the better.
We recommend getting a Car Fax Report and having the vehicle inspected before you buy it. Not all information is always on Car Fax but it can give you a general idea of how many owners, where the car has resided, repairs and maintenance performed by dealers, professional repair shops and of most collision repair information.
To be clear and precise, there are 2 instances we DO NOT recommend purchasing a car:
1) Warning lights of any kind are on.
This indicates that there are some issues with the vehicle that need repaired and there is a cost just to run tests to diagnose what is wrong with the car. Vehicle cannot be licensed if it cannot pass DEQ.
2) Salvage or Reconstructed Title.
This indicates the vehicle has had some type of damage that exceeds 80% of the car value. They are usually not safe, have been compromised in some way and can end up being quite costly to repair. A lot of shops will not work on them.
A wrong choice on purchasing a used vehicle can be financially crushing. Make sure to have it inspected and BEWARE of cars that are from states that salt their roads or areas that are near salt water. This can cause rust that does damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle. Have that vehicle properly inspected BEFORE you purchase it. Happy Motoring!