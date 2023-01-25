Kia Wins Again!

This article brought to you Courtesy of Dan Schofield of Weston Kia, The Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.
The North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury made up of 50 members has chosen the all-electric Kia EV6 has as the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. It’s the first win for a Kia electric vehicle.
Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia America says, “Since going on sale in early 2022, the EV6 model range has illustrated the sophistication and refinement inherent to Kia EV engineering, and North American customers have taken notice. In a year with three electric finalists, this win proves that EV6 is not only a top utility vehicle, but also an exemplary EV.”
According to Kia USA, the EV6 delivers jaw-dropping performance, ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, available onboard power, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems1, a remarkable level of connectivity features, as well as Kia’s latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car’s coolant system. The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia “Plan S” strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.
