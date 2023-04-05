This is a column that originally ran in the spring of 2000.
The way we planned Sunday, I would make the rounds of my obligations — church, lunch, an afternoon meeting — then home for leftovers and “60 Minutes.”
Instead, when I rolled into the garage at 4 p.m., the day still seemed fresh with spring and, considering the bonus of daylight savings time, too good to waste.
“We can be in Hood River in an hour,” I told Hubs. “We’ll catch the blossoms and a bite.”
Mount Hood was hiding in dirty gray cotton clouds, but the Hood River Valley frosted with a fluff of white blossoms. The newly green gorge punctuated with bursts of white dogwoods. They melt Tillamook cheese on the hamburger at Skamania Lodge.
We were home by 7:30 p.m.
“Pretty lucky to live with all that so close,” Hubs observed.
Spring reminds us why we live in Oregon. After the long, dark damp of winter, spring is grandeur and goofiness exploding in the first warm days.
Our somnolent cat, Marmalade, normally a model of good behavior, takes up fibbing in the spring. All winter he is content with a can of food in the morning and kibble nibbles during the day. Come spring, his appetite blossoms and he takes up a life of crime.
I rise first and feed Marmalade in the morning, chiefly to keep the peace and to get him untangled from my feet. The cat food can, set to soak in the sink for washing and recycling, is clear evidence that he has whined and dined.
In the spring, Marmalade licks his bowl clean, waits until Hubs arises and then shamelessly entwines his ankles, mewing and feigning starvation.
“That cat is such a liar,” I tell Hubs. Hubs says that if Marmalade could climb up to the sink and grow opposable thumbs he would rinse out the cat food can and destroy the evidence.
Spring is also when the mole hills pop up. Mole trapping is an art that requires a certain amount of savvy. The mole hill is merely a pimple betraying a whole underground city of mole folk.
Dorothy was amused while passing a house with a lawn pock-marked with mole hills. Sitting on the peak of one of those fresh hills was a brand new shiny mole trap, placed by someone who thinks the mole will leave his comfortable den, ascend to the surface, tunnel through the mole hill and then, obligingly stroll through the trap.
You want to laugh, but we are no smarter at our house in the face of a relentless, narcissistic bird. Our spring tormentor is a thrush so in love with his own image that he flies again and again at his reflection in the window of our basement door. When the little guy eats, we don’t know, because he raps on the door from dawn to dusk, broken only by brief rests on a nearby bush where he sings — well, like a bird.
His exertions poop him out, literally. When we tired of cleaning the glass and the door, we covered the window with paper toweling. That worked until he discovered himself in the side view mirror of Hubs car.
He is a pest, but faithful in matters of heart. He did the same thing last year.
“How long can a thrush live?” Hubs wonders. And would our lying cat be interested?
Just when you think that grandeur and goofiness are more than enough in spring, they collide with God, Passover and Easter.
Just one favor. Let’s get in gear and take all those icicle lights down in time for Easter.
My favorite token of the season comes in an ad offering a musical Last Supper clock. Strange enough on its own merits, this one, according to the advertisement, plays the “Hallelujah Course” every hour.
Think we can Handel it? Of chorus we can.