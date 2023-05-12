In journalism, you’re taught to ask “who, what, where, when, why and how?” For Sharon Nesbit, her go-to question for years has been “Well, how did that start?”

Now, after more than 50 years, Nesbit is officially fulling retiring from the industry, taking the funny and insightful anecdotes she wrote about in her weekly column with her, but not before we at The Outlook got to interview her about her career and ask: “Well, how did that start?”