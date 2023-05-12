In journalism, you’re taught to ask “who, what, where, when, why and how?” For Sharon Nesbit, her go-to question for years has been “Well, how did that start?”
Now, after more than 50 years, Nesbit is officially fulling retiring from the industry, taking the funny and insightful anecdotes she wrote about in her weekly column with her, but not before we at The Outlook got to interview her about her career and ask: “Well, how did that start?”
Nesbit got her start in journalism in a school newspaper class in Madras. Then, when her family moved to Sandy, she continued her reporting at the Sandy High School paper, quickly also taking up a job at The Sandy Post when she was 15.
“I was at The Post in the days when Nettie Connett would come in off the street with a shot vermin and want you to take a picture,” Nesbit recounted. “If anybody’s got a story, I’m going to sit there and listen to them. That’s my job.”
Like many journalists before and after her, Nesbit’s interest in journalism stemmed from a love for storytelling, which for her was realized at a very young age.
“I knew the very first time I read a ‘Dick and Jane’ book that I could write something better than that,” Nesbit said, laughing. “I started writing my own stories right after that.”
Growing up in the ’40s and ’50s, Nesbit said she was fortunate to not have too many barriers prevent her from following her passions. In Madras, Nesbit almost wasn’t allowed to join the newspaper class because she was a freshman, and it was a sophomore or higher-level class. But thankfully her English teacher advocated for her, telling the journalism teacher she was just too good to not be writing for the paper.
Nesbit said she’s grateful for those teachers who helped her get her start, especially E. Howard Hillis, who taught journalism in Madras.
“That program really was a gift,” she explained. A gift she’d use to report news and thoughtful musings for the Sandy and Gresham areas for decades to come.
A new Outlook on life
Nesbit finished high school and worked at The Post until she got married and started a family with husband Bill. The family soon moved to Troutdale, where Nesbit’s itch for reporting resurfaced and she ended up striking a deal with then publisher of The Gresham Outlook, Lee Erwin. When confronted with a passionate Sharon Nesbit about a lack of coverage of the growth occurring in East County in 1968, Erwin agreed to pay her to fill in the gaps, pulling her first few years of paychecks from the petty cash drawer.
Nesbit quickly gained rapport as a reporter in East County, and thoroughly enjoyed pulling unexpected stories from underrepresented people.
“I really liked stories on interesting individuals,” Nesbit said. “Women were particularly interesting to interview because nobody had ever asked them before. It was really fun. I’d find some little old lady who maybe wasn’t known for much – maybe she’d won an award at the county fair or something – and I’d find this wonderful personality. I was able to talk about their contributions in a way that highlighted how much they did to keep things going. The women had stories to tell just as big and bold as the men did.”
Nesbit said she learned a lot as a young reporter about the often-overlooked tasks that women were taking charge of in the home that had very serious implications for their families if not completed: like canning for the winter.
Nesbit said being a woman herself, she did face challenges in her career because of her gender, but most she overcame with her down-to-earth personality and a heavy dose of wit. While many women in the journalism industry into the 1970s weren’t being properly credited for their work, Nesbit was becoming a household name in East County. One bylined article at a time.
“They would send me out to interview a farmer and the first part of the conversation, they probably thought ‘why didn’t they send a man?’ But then we’d get to talking over their tractor and it’d be all right,” she explained. “Over the years, as I built a reputation at the paper, and after they read my features, people never had a problem talking to me. The great sin of all this is that people would talk to me — a lot — so I got to write down really good stuff. It was just a hoot.”
Giving a ‘hoot’ about history
Besides making history, Nesbit has chronicled, and also preserved, quite a bit of history in her time. She has penned numerous books on local history, including “McMenamins Vintage Edgefield: A History of The Multnomah County Poor Farm,” which was co-authored by Tim Hills, “It Could Have Been Carpdale: Centennial History of Troutdale, Oregon,” which was published in 2007, and “Sunny With Occasional Tirades,” a compilation of some of Nesbit’s columns from her time at The Outlook.
While she was writing about history, Nesbit also got her hands dirty working to preserve parts of her home, Troutdale’s, history. In 1967, Nesbit and her friends Marilyn Oakes and Helen Otto dreamt up the concept of a Troutdale Historical Society. With a very small budget, the trio made that idea a reality, incorporating the society, which would gain official nonprofit status in 1968.
“Throughout most of THS' history, Sharon has been in the background, preserving history through her writing, recording oral histories, and presenting our history at meetings,” said Len Otto, Nesbit’s longtime friend, a Troutdale Historical Society board member and son of the late Helen Otto. “Sharon's belief in the written word is so strong that an entire file cabinet is filled with her notes and news clippings of noteworthy events, places and people in Troutdale. This file has taken on almost mythical status amongst old-timers, who refer to it — almost reverently — as ‘Sharon's Brain.’ It is hands-down reality that without Sharon's Brain much of Troutdale's history would be lost.”
Many in East County also credit Nesbit for saving what is now McMenamins Edgefield on Halsey in Troutdale. When Nesbit learned the county planned to tear down the buildings that once housed poor and indigent folks in East County, she fought to have them preserved.
“Sharon left behind her role as a background element (at THS) for a period of four and a half years in the 1980s. She did so because she was, quite frankly, pissed off that Multnomah County wanted to take a wrecking ball to Edgefield Manor, the beautifully constructed complex of buildings that once housed the poor and indigent of the area,” Otto explained. “I'd guess she sometimes struggled with separating her role as reporter for The Outlook with her role as community activist. And activist she was; she became the face of the fight, with a strong supporting cast of others from the city. Her command of the English language — including her unparalleled sarcasm — carried the day, with the county finally throwing their hands in the air and saying: ‘We give up.’ They could not match her intelligence, her heart and passion, and most certainly not her words. It is not an exaggeration to equate Sharon Nesbit with saving Edgefield.”
Nesbit has received much recognition and several accolades, including a 2018 Oregon Heritage Excellence Award, for her historical preservation work. In 2018, then Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis also proclaimed May 1 as Sharon Nesbit Day to honor her and her community involvement.
Retired but not reticent
Nesbit’s love for history often was apparent in her weekly column in The Outlook, which began gracing the opinion pages in 1986, though she said being in the newsroom was great inspiration as well.
“Sitting in the newsroom you begin to gather material you wouldn’t dare put in a news story,” Nesbit said. “At the end of the day when you’re writing a newspaper, you always have these little things that spill over. They almost always led to a column. I got to say most of the things I didn’t get to put in the newspaper.”
Now, more than a decade after Nesbit retired from the newsroom, Nesbit is retiring her column as well.
“Maybe that well is dry,” Nesbit said of the decision. “So that’s a good reason to stop.”
When asked if she’d continue her work at the historical society, Nesbit, fully in character, said: “Oh, yeah. I haven’t resigned from being annoying.”
That said, if you’re in need of some Nesbit prose, you can still find them in the Troutdale Historical Society’s newsletter.
Nesbit also has promised that “if I have an opinion on something” in the future “I’ll likely write something and try to get it in the paper.”
“If you’re a columnist, the gift to your readers is that you write,” Nesbit said. “Being read was the greatest tribute of all. I just thought that was wonderful. It was a lot of fun.”