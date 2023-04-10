I live in Fairview, but to get to Gresham, all I need to do is cross the street.

I walk out of my development, cross Glisan Street, and there I am, in the biggest city in East Multnomah County and the fourth largest city in our state. Gresham is more diverse than Portland, and old enough to host a pioneer cemetery. In 1908, the year Fairview was founded, Gresham already had a post office, a library, and a streetcar station.

Wendy Lawton is a Fairview resident and a member of the Fairview City Council.