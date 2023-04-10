I live in Fairview, but to get to Gresham, all I need to do is cross the street.
I walk out of my development, cross Glisan Street, and there I am, in the biggest city in East Multnomah County and the fourth largest city in our state. Gresham is more diverse than Portland, and old enough to host a pioneer cemetery. In 1908, the year Fairview was founded, Gresham already had a post office, a library, and a streetcar station.
Today, Gresham provides firefighting service to Fairview – and to Wood Village and Troutdale. I rely on Gresham for my tire service, my dental care, my beauty products, my office supplies. I go to Gresham when I want to ride my bike on the Springwater Corridor Trail and drink a cold, sweet horchata at Tany’s. For years, until we got our own market in Fairview, I relied on the Gresham Farmer’s Market for produce. When my daughter was growing up, we’d have movie night on Sundays, and go to iCandy downtown for our favorite popcorn.
I count on Gresham – for safety, for services, for community. And, like it or not, if you’re reading this, you rely on Gresham, too. That’s why I encourage my neighbors to vote “yes” on the Gresham safety levy that will appear on the May 16 ballot. And I encourage everyone living and working in East County to support the levy any way they can – a letter to the editor, a post on social media, a lawn sign. The health of all our communities depends on the health of our biggest neighbor.
Why? Because we are all connected. We not only share borders, we share vital services. Gresham provides fire service to our small cities, and all three cities rely on Portland for 911 dispatch and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement. All four communities – Gresham, Fairview, Wood Village, and Troutdale – depend on our county to keep our roads safe, our libraries open, and our social services adequate and accessible. When one sphere of government out here gains strength and stability, we all do.
Strength and stability are what the safety levy is about. A “yes” vote will provide a five-year commitment to Gresham police, fire, and homeless and mental health response. Gresham police are struggling to respond to 911 calls and investigate crimes. Simultaneous calls to the fire department – for house fires or medical emergencies – maxes out the system. But due to state property tax caps, property taxes only fund 44 percent of Gresham’s fire and police costs.
After having the privilege of working for the City of Gresham for a year, I can assure you they’re not misusing tax dollars. If anything, the city has been thrifty to a fault, relying on a generation’s worth of staff cuts, service cuts, consolidations, and creative partnerships and grant funding to balance the budget while providing basic services and keeping residents safe. They now cannot provide safety with the budget they have. It’s the end of the line.
Every city in East County is struggling due to 30 years of state property tax caps. If you had to pay today’s bills with a salary frozen in the 1990s, you’d be asking for more money, too. Fairview leaders, and leaders across Oregon, are concerned about meeting their residents' basic needs because of the constraints of Measures 5 and 50.
Until we band together to remove our statewide fiscal hurdles, we can act locally. Please support Gresham’s levy. All of our safety depends on it.
Wendy Lawton is a Fairview resident and a member of the Fairview City Council.