As volunteer members of the City of Gresham Finance Committee, we review the city budget in detail each year.

Committee members have a wide range of political perspectives. We are coming together to show support for the public safety levy. In May, voters will be asked for approval of a public safety levy. This levy is common sense and reasonable, and we urge support from voters across the political spectrum.

Gresham Finance Committee

Rusty Allen, Jan Baker, Dave Dyk, Claire Lider, Mike Schultze, and Theresa Tschirky are volunteers serving on the City of Gresham Finance Committee

Rusty Allen, Jan Baker, Dave Dyk, Claire Lider, Mike Schultze, and Theresa Tschirky are volunteers serving on the City of Gresham Finance Committee.