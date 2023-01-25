Working Out Your Brain and Your Body

This article brought to you courtesy of Prestige Care Huntington Terrace, The Outlook Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
If you’re an older adult who goes for a brisk walk every day along the same route, it’s a great way to get some exercise and help you stay fit.
But did you know that if you mixed up your routine a bit, it would help build your cognitive health as well as your physical well-being?
Challenging your brain as well as your body helps older adults build neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to change and reorganize itself, and an effective way to maintain or strengthen cognitive health as we age.
According to the AARP, “A study published in January (2022) in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia found that older adults who remain active have higher levels of brain proteins that enhance connections between neurons. This in turn improves their memory and boosts cognition. This protective impact was found in everyone, even in people showing signs of dementia.”
