The Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association (HDGBA) is a volunteer organization that represents a diverse group of approximately 170 businesses within the Historic Downtown core of Gresham.

The Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association endorses the Gresham Safety Levy, Measure 26-239. 

Our goal is to promote and bring awareness to what an amazing, inclusive place Historic Downtown is, offering a wide variety of options for dining, recreating and exploring.