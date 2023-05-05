The Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association (HDGBA) is a volunteer organization that represents a diverse group of approximately 170 businesses within the Historic Downtown core of Gresham.
Our goal is to promote and bring awareness to what an amazing, inclusive place Historic Downtown is, offering a wide variety of options for dining, recreating and exploring.
It is with this in mind that the HDGBA recognizes that the City of Gresham’s Measure 26-239 is critical to the City of Gresham as a whole.
Currently, the City of Gresham’s budget structure does not receive enough property tax revenue to fund basic government services such as police, fire, homeless, and crisis response as Gresham property taxes are some of the lowest in the state. Our business community has been directly impacted by the effects of decreased staffing and recognizes Measure 26-239 as the funding mechanism essential to the stabilization of these services.
Without passage of the levy, the City of Gresham will face an $8 million budget deficit and will be forced to layoff staff. Clearly, this will impact emergency response times and access to these necessary services, critical to a city’s livability.
If the measure passes, the Neighborhood Enforcement Team will be restored, response times will be reduced, crime reduction efforts will be enhanced, and homeless services and mental health resources will be expanded.
The stabilization of services that the levy provides, in conjunction with accountability practices that will be managed by an oversight committee comprised of Gresham residents, make the HDGBA confident that this levy is beneficial to our entire community.
The Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association urges voters to vote yes on Gresham Measure 26-239. Your “yes” vote will help Gresham maintain the city’s legacy of being a safe and supportive community to all that we are proud to call home.