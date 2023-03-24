Oregon’s initial bid to obtain some of the billions available in federal incentives to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing is finally headed to up-or-down votes of the Senate and House in the final week of March.
The Legislature’s joint budget committee voted Friday, March 24, with two Republicans dissenting, to move the $210 million plan in the form of Senate Bill 4.
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend spoke forcefully in favor of the legislation and rebutted comments from other Republicans, who urged lawmakers to wait until the next economic and revenue forecast May 17 before they make such a big budget commitment – and until there are changes to make it more enticing to businesses seeking some of the $52 billion in federal aid under the 2022 CHIPS Act.
“I think it’s necessary for our national defense,” Knopp said. “I think it’s necessary for Oregon because I believe we need to have the foresight to be promoting and securing as many high-paying jobs for the future that will help Oregon and our families financially. I cannot think of another policy we can pursue that will bring the rate of return to this state, both in human and financial terms, that this bill does.”
Knopp was one of two lawmakers on a task force convened last year after Intel – Oregon’s largest private employer with 22,000 jobs and plants in Aloha and Hillsboro – announced a multibillion-dollar investment in new plants in Ohio. In addition to being on the budget committee, Knopp also is the top Senate Republican on another joint committee to implement the work of the task force.
Key provisions of the bill:
- $190 million to aid businesses and others seeking a share of the federal grants and other incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The Business Development Department would administer the money, and for each $1 million granted, a business would have to show a minimum return of $1 million or $1.5 million in state and local revenue, with five years as the dividing line. The bill also specifies that two-thirds of the newly created jobs be at the area median income, which for the Portland metro area would top $70,000.
- $10 million to aid universities in innovative research and training.
- $10 million to set up a revolving loan fund for development of industrial sites.
The bill also gives Gov. Tina Kotek much-debated temporary authority to designate up to eight sites suitable for industrial development – two each at 500 aces or greater, and six smaller sites – that are next to urban growth boundaries of cities. The authority expires at the end of 2024, and the governor must conduct a public meeting and allow 20 days for public comment. Sites not added to urban growth boundaries will revert to their original status, but local governments would have to proceed to add sites designated by the governor through land use processes.
GOP divided
Sen. Fred Girod of Lyons, the top Senate Republican on the budget panel, said lawmakers should wait until the next revenue forecast, which lawmakers base decisions on the next two-year state budget that starts July 1. The framework released earlier this week by the Legislature’s budget leaders, both Democrats from Portland, does take the $210 million into account – but they said there is little extra money available for other priorities.
"There are opportunity costs to vesting things as early as we are doing,” Girod said. “It might come down to making tough decisions as to cutting education, corrections or whatever your favorite program might possibly be.”
He and Rep. Jami Cate of Lebanon also decried what they saw as Oregon’s unfriendly image to business development and its high-tax reputation. According to the Legislative Revenue Office, Oregon’s overall tax burden is average among the states – it ranks 25th as measured by per-capita income and percentage of income – but Oregon is highly dependent on personal income taxes. Oregon ranks seventh in terms of per-capita income, and fourth in the percentage of income. (Oregon is in the mid-range for property taxes, and it is one of four states without a general sales tax.)
“Without addressing those root problems, we can spend all the money in the world and jump through all the hoops to try to make us competitive for these federal funds,” Cate said. “But history will just repeat itself.”
Rep. David Gomberg, a Democrat from the central coast and a small-business owner, said he acknowledged that the legislation is not perfect. But he also said that with the U.S. Department of Commerce having released initial guidelines for applications for the federal grants, Oregon had to get moving.
“I wish we had moved this bill sooner,” said Gomberg, House co-chair of the budget subcommittee that reviewed the legislation. “We have to move it now, and I think we cannot wait much longer.”
He added: “I wonder what kind of message we would send to the public regarding the business environment in Oregon if we were to vote no on this bill.”