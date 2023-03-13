March 26, 1933 - February 1, 2023 - Donald Glen Woods, 89, of Gresham, Oregon, passed away on February 1, 2023, after a long, brave fight against mesothelioma.
Don was born in 1933 in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to Clarence and Anna Woods. His family moved to Portland, Oregon during WWII. He served in the Navy and was deployed during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He married Linda Lou Collais in 1959, shared 63 incredible years and had two sons.
Don worked at Boeing of Portland from 1963 to 1993 and retired as a journeyman jig bore operator. He was proud of his union membership and was on the strike lines several times during his long career. He was a toy-maker elf with the Boeing Toymakers and volunteered at School House Supplies, loading donated backpacks for local students.
Don and Linda enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in South Padre Island, Texas. Don was an avid marathon runner and loved golfing, restoring classic MG cars, woodworking, and gardening. His dahlia and sunflower gardens at their oxbow farm were legendary. His wisdom, generosity, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. He was loved by many.
Don is survived by his wife Linda Woods; sons Clint Woods and Scott Woods; and grandchildren Owen Woods and Olivia Woods.
Don will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon on March 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM, where a military honors ceremony will be held.