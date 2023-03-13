March 26, 1933 - February 1, 2023 - Donald Glen Woods, 89, of Gresham, Oregon, passed away on February 1, 2023, after a long, brave fight against mesothelioma.

Don was born in 1933 in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to Clarence and Anna Woods. His family moved to Portland, Oregon during WWII. He served in the Navy and was deployed during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He married Linda Lou Collais in 1959, shared 63 incredible years and had two sons.

