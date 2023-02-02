Andrea Jackson is East County’s own version of Mr. Miyagi, the famous sensei of the Karate Kid movie franchise, guiding her to victory in the 2023 Readers Choice awards.

“This was very unexpected,” said Andrea Jackson, owner and sole operator of Dragon Arts Karate in Troutdale. “Thanks to everyone who voted for us. It's nice to have the opportunity to be recognized and to share more about what we do. I have great group of students who also deserve recognition.”