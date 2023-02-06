Kenneth "Ken" Servas

June 7, 1932 – January 21, 2023 - Ken (Kenneth) Dale Servas passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. His wife and daughter were by his side. He was 90 years old and lived in Vancouver, Washington in a Bonaventure Senior Living Community with his wife.

Ken was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Randolph and Shirley Servas on June 7, 1932. He had one sister, Bernadine Kendall. He attended Oregon City High School and continued on to Lewis & Clark College. In 1954 he received a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education. He was an outstanding athlete/basketball player and received honors. He received his master’s degree from the University of Oregon.

