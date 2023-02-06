Kenneth "Ken" Servas

June 7, 1932 – January 21, 2023 - Ken (Kenneth) Dale Servas passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. His wife and daughter were by his side. He was 90 years old and lived in Vancouver, Washington in a Bonaventure Senior Living Community with his wife.
Ken was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Randolph and Shirley Servas on June 7, 1932. He had one sister, Bernadine Kendall. He attended Oregon City High School and continued on to Lewis & Clark College. In 1954 he received a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education. He was an outstanding athlete/basketball player and received honors. He received his master’s degree from the University of Oregon.
He married Kay, his college sweetheart from Alaska in 1953. They have been together over 70 years. Their two daughters, Carol Plumeau of Vancouver and Kerry Servas of Olympia were born. Family summers were spent in Ketchikan and Juneau working for Kay’s father at Alaska Coastal Airlines. There were wonderful adventures and memories.
From 1954 to 1959 he was a teacher, coach and Vice Principal at Sandy High School in Sandy, Oregon. He continued at Centennial High School in Portland, Oregon from 1959 – 1988. He was a teacher, coach, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant District Superintendent and retired.
Ken served on the OSAA (Oregon School Activities Association) delegate assembly from 1976 to 1986 and was President. His decision-making talents and leadership skills contributed to innumerable major OSAA decisions.
After retirement, he continue his commitment to education as a consultant for school improvement programs at the Northwest Regional Education Laboratory in Portland, Oregon for 20 years where he worked with 1,000 schools throughout the United States.
He is survived by his wonderful wife and daughters. He was proud of his two grandchildren Rachelle Caldwell and family of Ridgefield, Washington and Ryan Plumeau and family of Bainbridge, Washington.
Ken and Kay were active at the First Baptist Church of Gresham for many years. He served on the Church Administrative Board and the Mission Committee.
After retirement, Ken and Kay embarked on a World Cruise. They saw the world and were inspired by the experience! They would spend the next years going back to their favorite destinations.
Following his death there will be a private family memorial. He will be cremated. Eventually Kay and Ken’s ashes will be spread at Timothy Lake in the Mount Hood National Forest where for generations the family camped every summer. They would hike, fish for trout, and make lifetime memories.
Ken wishes remembrances be given to the Centennial Educational Foundation at the Centennial School District Office, 18135 SE Brooklyn Street, Portland, Oregon 97236-1049, or the First Baptist Church of Gresham, 224 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, Oregon 97030. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com